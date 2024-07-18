Entertainment

    • German police detain a suspected stalker ahead of a Taylor Swift concert

    Taylor Swift performs at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, for her Eras Tour concert, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Claudio Furlan//LaPresse via AP) Taylor Swift performs at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, for her Eras Tour concert, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Claudio Furlan//LaPresse via AP)
    Share

    An American man who made threats against Taylor Swift on social media was detained ahead of her first concert in the German city of Gelsenkirchen and will be kept in custody until her shows there are over, police said Thursday.

    The suspected stalker, a 34-year-old whose name wasn't released, had a ticket to Swift's concert at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena on Wednesday, police said in a statement. They said that, because an initial investigation couldn't entirely rule out a risk, he was detained during entry checks to the event.

    Police said the man had made threats against Swift and her partner on social media. They said he had been detained following tips from organizers of the event.

    The American superstar has shows in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as part of her Eras Tour. A local court ordered the suspected stalker kept in detention until Saturday, police said.

    They added that there was no danger at any point to Swift or to the audience. Wednesday evening’s concert, attended by about 60,000 people, went peacefully.

    Ahead of the concerts, Gelsenkirchen put up signs temporarily renaming itself “Swiftkirchen" and honoured the singer on a “Walk of Fame” that commemorates local celebrities.

    After Gelsenkirchen, Swift plans concerts in two other German cities, Hamburg and Munich.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News