Canada

    • Canadians should remind American neighbours of important relationship: ambassador

    Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., speaks to media in Philadelphia on May 21, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., speaks to media in Philadelphia on May 21, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    Milwaukee -

    As Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Republican National Convention, Canada’s ambassador to the United States is urging Canadians to talk to Americans about the countries' important relationship.

    Kirsten Hillman, who is attending the convention, says if Canadians are at the lake with Americans this summer, they should take a moment to talk about how lucky they are to be neighbours, and the prosperity and security it brings both countries.

    Tonight will be the first time Trump, who has been confirmed as the Republican presidential candidate, will speak publicly since an assassination attempt at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

    The convention has invigorated the Republican base behind Trump, and party faithful have said the former president will unify the party and the country.

    But some global leaders have expressed worry over the possibility of a second Trump presidency.

    The former president has mused about higher tariffs, dropping support for Ukraine and refusing to defend NATO members that don't meet defence spending targets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News