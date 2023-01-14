After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainians wounded, killed in Dnipro as Russia targets more cities

Renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Nine people were killed and 64 others wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office.

Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.

Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social