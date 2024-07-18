World

    See where abortions are banned and legal in the U.S. -- and where it's still in limbo

    Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, nearly two dozen U.S. states have banned or limited access to the procedure. States where abortion is most limited report higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as greater economic insecurity.

    The fight over abortion is well underway in state legislatures and courts. Most recently, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a six-week abortion ban passed by the state legislature last year. The ban is expected to go into effect Friday, July 19.

    The Supreme Court ruled to allow emergency abortions in Idaho for now and unanimously rejected a lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approach to regulating mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in medication abortion.

    The abortion pill will continue to be available to patients via mail, without an in-person doctor’s visit.

    CNN is tracking these legal challenges as they make their way through the courts. Here’s where abortion access currently stands in the United States.

    Here's where abortion access currently stands in the United States (Red=banned; Brown=Legal with gestational limit of 6-18 weeks; Green=legal) (CNN via CNN Newsource)

    Editor's note: Priya Krishnakumar and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

