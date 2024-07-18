High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
O’Regan made the announcement in a social media post Thursday, after CTV News reported the high-profile, long-time Liberal is leaving politics for personal reasons.
He intends to stay on as an MP until the next election, O’Regan also confirmed.
“These were difficult decision. Being chosen as MP in three elections over nine years by the people of this riding has been a great honour,” he wrote.
“But, ultimately, my family comes first,” he added. “I need to be a better husband, son, uncle, and friend, and this job means, and deserves, a lot of time in order to do it well.”
O’Regan informed the prime minister of his decision to step away from politics on Canada Day, sources tell CTV News.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, O’Regan’s replacement will be sworn in at Rideau Hall on Friday.
As reported by CTV News on Wednesday, cabinet is also set to meet Friday morning.
“I’ll miss working with this Prime Minister,” O’Regan wrote. “I believe he’ll be regarded as one of the most consequential and important leaders in our country’s history. His strength, endurance and vision are unmatched, and they will see us through the next election.”
The announcement comes amid the federal Liberals’ sustained slumping in public opinion polls, and as speculation grows about a potential cabinet shuffle this summer.
O’Regan — a long-time close friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was also a member of his wedding party in 2005 — was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and he was re-elected in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
“My friend Seamus has been a pragmatic voice and a relentless advocate around the Cabinet table,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post Thursday. “But to do that work well, you have to sacrifice a lot, and ask so much of your family.”
“I respect his decision whole-heartedly,” Trudeau added.
Trudeau brought O’Regan into cabinet in 2017 to serve as minister of veterans affairs. He went on to serve in several portfolios, including Indigenous services, natural resources, labour and seniors.
Scott Reid, a CTV News political analyst and former communications director to former prime minister Paul Martin, said in an interview that O’Regan’s resignation is a “big disappointment.”
“Seamus O'Regan was one of the government's most effective communicators, one of the few cabinet ministers who can talk to people and sound like a real person, not sound like a government key message machine,” Reid said. “He's going to be sorely missed, and he's been effective in every portfolio that he’s served. A real star.”
Reid added that losing O’Regan — who represents the federal riding of St. John’s South-Mount Pearl — could be “really tough for the Liberals,” who are also consequently losing a foothold in Atlantic Canada.
According to a new poll from Abacus Data, 61 per cent of Canadians say they would vote for a change in government in the next federal election.
Taking into consideration poor polling numbers over the last year, Reid said, “O’Regan may not be the last” Liberal to call it quits and not to seek re-election.
Trudeau — on his way out of the change of command ceremony for Canada’s chief of the defence staff — declined to answer when asked by CTV News’ Rachel Hanes what it says about the state of his cabinet that O’Regan is stepping away, and whether he plans to replace the labour minister with former Bank of Canada governor and much-speculated leadership contender Mark Carney.
“I think he has been a remarkable member of our government,” National Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters Thursday, adding he hadn’t yet heard directly from O’Regan about his decision to step down.
“I've always much valued his advice and support on all the important work that I've attempted to undertake,” Blair also said.
With files from CTV News’ Brennan MacDonald and Stephanie Ha
