Canada says it expects to spend 2% of GDP on defence by 2032, but no specific details provided

Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington. For over a year, Canada has faced increasing pressure and criticism from alliance members to boost defence spending.

Until Thursday’s announcement, Canada was the only alliance member without a deadline to reach the two per cent target. In April, the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy that pledged Canada would see military spending rise to 1.76 per cent of GDP by 2030.

In 2014, NATO members pledged to commit at least two per cent of GDP to defence spending. But since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged allies to embrace two per cent as a floor, rather than a ceiling.

According to NATO's latest figures, Canada is on track to reach 1.37 per cent of GDP this year. Twenty-three of 32 NATO member countries are on track to meet or exceed the two per cent pledge in 2024.

