Amid concerns over 'collateral damage' Trudeau, Freeland defend capital gains tax change
Facing pushback from physicians and businesspeople over the coming increase to the capital gains inclusion rate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland are standing by their plan to target Canada's highest earners.
In respective press conferences on Tuesday, both Trudeau and his finance minister defended their proposal to rake in $19.3 billion over the next five years by increasing the capital gains inclusion rate — the portion of capital gains on which tax is paid – for individuals with more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year.
This new revenue stream comes as the federal government plans to spend billions of dollars to increase Canada's housing supply and enhance social programs, with the Liberals framing the new revenue as helping to offset those investments in a way that's fair and doesn't offload a larger deficit on younger generations.
"At a time when young people have started to give up on the dream of eventually ever being able to own a home, it was really important to rebalance the situation," Trudeau said, speaking to reporters in Saskatchewan.
"I understand for some people this may cost more if they sell a cottage or a secondary residence. But, young people can't buy their primary residences yet."
What is the capital gains tax change?
As revealed in last week's federal budget, the capital gains inclusion rate will increase from 50 per cent to 67 per cent, and will also apply to all capital gains realized by corporations and trusts.
That means that as of June 25, people with more than $250,000 in profit made on the sale of assets in a year will have to pay taxes on a larger portion of that money.
This incoming amendment to the Income Tax Act is expected to affect the wealthiest 0.13 per cent, and approximately 12 per cent of Canada's corporations and Canadians with an average income of $1.42 million.
The inclusion rate for capital gains realized annually up to $250,000 is not changing, the existing capital gains exemption on primary residences will remain, and the lifetime exemption limit for small business shares, as well as farming and fishing properties is increasing.
What is the criticism?
While not the direct wealth tax or excess profit taxes some had anticipated – given Freeland's dodging of questions about whether those were revenue routes the government was considering – since the budget was tabled, many Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs have raised concerns that the move could stunt innovation.
"At a time when our country is facing critically low productivity and business investment our political leaders are failing our country's entrepreneurs," wrote Shopify president Harley Finkelstein in a post on "X" last week.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) also came out against the move, asking the Liberals to reconsider as the change will impact doctors' retirement savings as most incorporate and operate their practice as a small business.
"It is completely unfair, late in the game taxation for those physicians who did follow the rules of the day and save for their retirement inside of our professional corporations," CMA president Dr. Kathleen Ross said Tuesday.
PBO cautions 'collateral damage'
It's this kind of potential for "collateral damage" that Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux voiced caution about in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play on Friday, with host Mike Le Couteur.
Citing the sale of secondary residences such as cottages, or rental properties in the current housing market as examples of how Canadians could feel the impact of this tax change, Giroux said it's not unusual for capital gains to be realized "well in excess of $250,000."
"The moment you have a capital gain that's higher than a quarter million, then you're captured by that higher capital gains inclusion rate," he said.
The PBO also cautioned that it's difficult to determine based on the government's current numbers, whether they will actually be able to generate the amount of revenue expected, but his office plans to assess that over the next couple of weeks.
What is the Liberals' rationale?
In defending the capital gains reforms, both Trudeau and Freeland said the way the tax system currently works means a nurse, student, or carpenter could be paying income tax at a higher marginal rate than a multimillionaire who can use accountants to pay a lower tax rate.
"That's not fair," Freeland said, speaking in Toronto on Tuesday. "It is fair to ask those who are doing really well to contribute a little bit more."
In the budget, the Liberals made a point of noting that this change will not impact 99.87 per cent of Canadians. Further, the 416-page document notes that in 2021, only around five per cent of Canadians under 30 had any capital gains at all.
And, next year, 28.5 million Canadians are not expected to have any capital gains income, while three million are expected to earn capital gains below the $250,000 annual threshold.
In an interview on CTV's Question Period with Vassy Kapelos that aired Sunday, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the increase in the capital gains inclusion rate.
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
'It's discriminatory': Individuals refused entry to Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
Individuals being barred from entering Ontario’s legislature while wearing a keffiyeh say the garment is part of their cultural identity— and the only ones making it political are the politicians banning it.
Tom Mulcair: Park littered with trash after 'pilot project' is perfect symbol of Trudeau governance
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
'It's just so hard to let it go': Umar Zameer still haunted by death of Toronto police officer
'We hoped for this day, but we were scared that it would not never ever come because it took so long.' That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.
Senate expenses climbed to $7.2 million in 2023, up nearly 30%
Senators in Canada claimed $7.2 million in expenses in 2023, a nearly 30 per cent increase over the previous year.
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Pedestrian, baby injured after stroller struck and dragged by vehicle in Squamish, B.C.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
Global plastic pollution treaty talks hit critical stage in Canada
Thousands of negotiators and observers representing most of the world's nations are gathering in the Canadian city of Ottawa this week to craft a treaty to stop the rapidly escalating problem of plastic pollution.
B.C. places online harms bill on hold after agreement with Meta, X, TikTok, Snapchat
British Columbia has placed its proposed online harms legislation on hold after reaching an agreement with social media companies to “sit down in good faith” to find solutions on keeping people safer online.
Date set for Surrey Police Service to take over from RCMP: Farnworth
A date has been set for the Surrey Police Service to replace the RCMP and become the police of jurisdiction in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
Toronto's police chief clarifies initial statement on Umar Zameer acquittal, says he 'accepts' jury's finding
Toronto's Chief of Police has clarified a statement that he'd hoped for "a different outcome" made just after Umar's Zameer acquittal, telling reporters Tuesday he supports and accepts the jury's finding in the five-week trial.
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
NATO newcomer Finland is now a 'front-line state' for the alliance, Finnish president says
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Tuesday that joining the NATO alliance a year ago has transformed his country into a 'front-line state,' given that it has doubled the military bloc's border with Russia.
Baltimore port to open deeper channel, enabling some cargo ships to pass after bridge collapse
Officials in Baltimore plan to open a deeper channel for commercial ships to enter and leave the city's port starting on Thursday — a significant step toward reopening the major maritime shipping hub that has remained closed to most traffic since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month.
It began with defiance at Columbia. Now students across the U.S. are upping their Gaza war protests
What began last week when students at a New York Ivy League school refused to end their protest against Israel's war with Hamas had turned into a much larger movement by Tuesday as students across the U.S. set up encampments, occupied buildings and ignored demands to leave.
Mexico is 'champion' of fentanyl production, says country's head detective
The head of Mexico's detective service acknowledged Tuesday that the country is "the champion" of fentanyl production, contradicting President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Ukraine suspends consular services for military-age men in draft push
Ukraine on Tuesday suspended consular services for military-age male citizens until May 18, criticizing Ukrainians abroad who it said expected to receive help from the state without helping it battle for survival in the war against Russia.
U.K. puts its defense industry on 'war footing' and gives Ukraine $850 million in new military aid
The U.K. prime minister said Tuesday the country is putting its defense industry on a 'war footing' by increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade, and pledged to send arms worth $850 million to Ukraine.
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Doctors ask Liberal government to reconsider capital gains tax change
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Calls grow louder for changes to decriminalization in B.C.
Backlash to decriminalization dominated question period Monday in the B.C. legislature, with the Official Opposition BC United and BC Conservatives calling for the province to end the three-year pilot project.
Alzheimer's drug adoption in U.S. slowed by doctors' skepticism
Nine months into the U.S. launch of the first drug proven to slow the advance of Alzheimer's, Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi is facing an unexpected hurdle to widespread use: an entrenched belief among some doctors that treating the memory-robbing disease is futile.
Studies show forever chemicals are found in much of Canada's water. Have they impacted you?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Unprecedented images reveal jaw-dropping features of Jupiter's 'tortured moon'
Close flybys of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons and the most volcanically active world in our solar system, have revealed a lava lake and a towering feature called 'Steeple Mountain' on the moon's alien surface.
NASA hears from Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, after months of quiet
NASA has finally heard back from Voyager 1 again in a way that makes sense. The most distant spacecraft from Earth hadn't sent home any understandable data since last November.
A powerful volcano is erupting. Here's what that could mean for weather and climate
When Mount Ruang in Indonesia underwent multiple explosive eruptions last week, volcanic gases were flung so high they reached the atmosphere’s second layer, tens of thousands of feet above ground.
Ex-gang leader's account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defence lawyer in Vegas says
The defence attorney representing a former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of killing music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas says his client’s accounts of the killing are fiction.
John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction
A previously lost 12-string acoustic guitar that belonged to the late John Lennon will go up for sale at an auction in May after it was recently found in the attic of a home in Britain.
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
Liquor sales are a possibility in Alberta grocery stores, but expect pushback
Alberta's alcohol industry is pushing back against a provincial government consideration to allow liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores.
Tesla's first-quarter net income tumbles as falling global sales and price cuts reduce profits
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Cherry blossoms blooming in Canada: Here's what to know
There is a swaying sea of colour in some cities across Canada, and it's a sure sign of spring: cherry blossoms are in bloom.
Calgary lawyer launches clothing line to champion Charter rights
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
$3.8M home in B.C.'s Okanagan has steel shell for extra wildfire protection
A home in B.C.'s Okanagan that features a weathering steel shell designed to provide some protection against wildfires has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Veteran Niederreiter says this year's Jets have more pilots than 'passengers'
It was just over a year ago when Nino Niederreiter made a frank assessment of the Winnipeg Jets.
Government agrees to US$138.7M settlement over FBI's botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations
The U.S. Justice Department announced a US$138.7 million settlement Tuesday with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest.
Tesla's first-quarter net income tumbles as falling global sales and price cuts reduce profits
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
Electric car sales to rise but affordability in focus, IEA says
Electric car sales will rise strongly in 2024 and increasingly undercut oil demand, the International Energy Agency forecast on Tuesday, adding affordability and charging infrastructure would be key to future growth.
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
BREAKING Police will not be charged in death of Indigenous man in B.C., mother says
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021, according to the man's mother.
Date set for Surrey Police Service to take over from RCMP: Farnworth
A date has been set for the Surrey Police Service to replace the RCMP and become the police of jurisdiction in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
'It's just so hard to let it go': Umar Zameer still haunted by death of Toronto police officer
'We hoped for this day, but we were scared that it would not never ever come because it took so long.' That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
Liquor sales are a possibility in Alberta grocery stores, but expect pushback
Alberta's alcohol industry is pushing back against a provincial government consideration to allow liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores.
Calgary police chief weighs in on the complexities of protecting sex workers
Calgary's police chief is encouraging sex trade workers to report abuse, assaults and any other issues they encounter to the recently created Bad Date Line.
Calgary lawyer launches clothing line to champion Charter rights
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
NCC to close 1.2 km stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer
The National Capital Commission will close a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles seven days a week this summer, but only a shorter section of the road will be open for active transportation in July and August.
Ottawa murder suspect on list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.
Here's where a new bowling alley is opening in Kanata
Bowlers will soon have a spot to throw strikes in Ottawa's west end. Oakville-based Splitsville has announced plans to open a location at the Kanata Centrum in the fall.
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
CAQ continues to lose ground to PQ in voting intentions; Liberals now in 2nd place: poll
The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to lose ground to the Parti québécois (PQ) in voting intentions, according to Pallas Data's latest poll, with François Legault's party now in third place, behind the PQ and the Liberal Party (PLQ).
Rules not followed when Montreal rape victim redirected to other hospital: OQLF
The English-speaking hospital that refused to perform a forensic kit on a rape victim because she was French-speaking failed to follow procedures, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) has ruled.
Fire that destroyed historic Hangar 11 is suspicious: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed a fire that destroyed a historic hangar in central Edmonton is considered suspicious.
ASIRT completes investigation into presumed death of man who fell into North Saskatchewan River
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has wrapped up its investigation into the role of police in the presumed drowning death of a man earlier this month.
School bus driver charged after crash in northern Alberta
Five children and two adults were hospitalized after a school bus crash in northern Alberta on Monday.
Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Woman fighting cancer seeks donations for son with progressive disease
A Nova Scotia mother battling Stage 4 cancer is seeking donations to help her travel for treatment and adjust her home for her son who is living with a progressive disease that limits his mobility.
Manitoba fugitive among top 25 most-wanted in Canada
A Manitoba man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two men in 2021 has made a national list for the most wanted criminals in the country.
RCMP arrest man who allegedly exposed himself at a Manitoba daycare
A 44-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to children and staff at a Manitoba daycare.
Veteran Niederreiter says this year's Jets have more pilots than 'passengers'
It was just over a year ago when Nino Niederreiter made a frank assessment of the Winnipeg Jets.
Proposed Bunge-Viterra merger found to have substantial anti-competitive effects
The proposed merger of agricultural giants Viterra and Bunge is raising competition concerns from the federal government.
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide joins Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
Conestoga College hiring a group of 'lamb-scapers'
Conestoga says it’s the first college or university in Ontario to use sheep to maintain vegetation on campus.
Suspicious package scare leads to evacuation in Guelph
Several businesses in Guelph’s north end were evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found at the Canada Post distribution centre on Woodlawn Road.
'Everybody's getting too old': Saskatoon's iconic Blue Diamond restaurant is up for sale
One of the owners of Saskatoon’s iconic diamond-shaped restaurant says his family is looking to sell the business and building because “everybody’s getting too old.”
Saskatoon care home workers issue strike notice
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon have issued a strike notice after negotiations stalled between the union and employer.
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Sudbury police still trying to solve 2022 murder at downtown apartment
Sudbury police are finally releasing the identity of the 50-year-old man who was found shot to death inside his downtown apartment in 2022 as the investigation continues.
Collision closes the Kingsway in Sudbury
One person has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday at a busy intersection in Greater Sudbury.
North Bay doctor accused of assaulting patient, threatening another
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
Rail safety advocate shares insight as questions linger over downtown London, Ont. freight train fire
Two days after a freight train with several cars engulfed by flames rolled through the heart of London, a rail safety advocate is speaking out about how changes should be expected.
Candidates pound the pavement in ramp-up to Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election
Voters in Lambton Kent Middlesex go to the polls for a provincial by-election in a little more than a week now. When it comes to the key issue of affordability, they seem to be getting an earful from voters.
Bus rapid transit celebrates project milestone
London’s bus rapid transit project (BRT) is celebrating a milestone this week, with the arrival and installation of the first transit shelter in the city’s downtown core.
Police search for 11th most wanted person in high-profile abduction case
35-year-old Deshawn Davis is now the 11th most wanted person by police in Canada.
Protestors to challenge plans for new Tiny Township municipal office on Wednesday
Plans to build a new municipal building in Tiny Township continue to raise the ire of its residents.
Distressed elderly man rescued from marina
An elderly man was hauled from the water Sunday evening after plunging into a marina and struggling to stay afloat.
Windsor shooting suspect John Managhan added to Canada’s most wanted list
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Videos show suspect vehicle in shots fired investigations
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released new videos of a suspect vehicle with hopes of getting more information on recent shootings.
'It’s so sad': Six cars involved in early morning crash
Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash between on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard and Clinton Street.
BREAKING Police will not be charged in death of Indigenous man in B.C., mother says
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021, according to the man's mother.
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
B.C. places online harms bill on hold after agreement with Meta, X, TikTok, Snapchat
British Columbia has placed its proposed online harms legislation on hold after reaching an agreement with social media companies to “sit down in good faith” to find solutions on keeping people safer online.
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
Man sent to hospital with head injury following Lethbridge encampment assault
An assault over property at a Lethbridge encampment ended with a man in hospital suffering from a serious head injury.
Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
Lethbridge green cart program a success one year in, city says
The City of Lethbridge is calling the first year of its curbside organics waste collection program a success.
Northwest Ont. woman charged with stunt driving
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with stunt driving following an incident on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay on Sunday.
BREAKING 'Armed and dangerous' southern Ont. man wanted by Manitoulin police
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
One dead after ATV crash in Sault Ste. Marie
A 34-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has died following a serious crash involving an ATV on Monday afternoon, police say.
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.