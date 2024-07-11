'Make a day out of it': How to save money on cross-border shopping

'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
For Richard Khairov, a shopping trip to the U.S. is a short drive — two hours or less — from his home in Richmond Hill, Ont., just north of Toronto.
It’s worth the time: Khairov says he can buy many products he can’t find in Canada, and in some cases, he is able to save money even with the loonie worth about three-quarters of a U.S. dollar these days.
He’s an organized shopper, planning his trips to Trader Joe’s and Target ahead of time by checking prices and promotions online.
And while outlet fashion stores don’t usually have price information online, Khairov makes sure to pull out his smartphone to check the current exchange rate when he spots a deal.
“Even with the currency exchange rate, it’ll still end up being cheaper,” he said.
Khairov has a Scotiabank Passport Visa with no fees on foreign exchange, which helps him save as well. He also fills up on gas south of the border, where it's usually cheaper.
He recommends planning your shopping trip ahead of time and making a budget in order to get the most out of a cross-border trip.
However, he also says it’s important to have fun — ideally, making the trip with friends or family and treating yourself to things you can’t get in Canada.
“You kind of make a day out of it.”
In 2023, about 9.5 million people took a same-day trip to the U.S., according to Statistics Canada, for leisure, visiting family and friends, work or shopping.
The loonie’s value compared with the U.S. dollar fluctuates over time and typically trades at a discount, though there were times in the past when it’s been near the same in value. Over the past month, the average exchange rate has been 1.37, according to the Bank of Canada, meaning one Canadian dollar is worth about 73 cents U.S.
Often, cross-border shopping is more about finding products or items that aren’t available in Canada, especially since the current exchange rate makes it harder to get a bargain, said financial planner Janet Gray.
Many Canadians cross the border to shop at places like Trader Joe's and Target, stores that Canada doesn't have.
But there are also discounts to be found on some items despite the exchange rate, said Gray, and some of them are unexpected -- winter tires and even veterinary care can be cheaper in the U.S., she said.
“There's so much more stuff (in the U.S.) that you cannot possibly imagine that you would have here,” Gray said.
“It’s a little bit of a treasure hunt.”
If you shop over the border often, it can pay off to have a U.S. credit card or a card with no exchange-rate fees like Khairov has, Gray said — and if you go with the former, you can try timing your credit card payments with the exchange rate to save a little more.
If you’re shopping in the U.S., you need to always factor in the exchange rate, any duties or taxes you may have to pay, and any credit card fees for paying in a foreign currency, she said.
The Canada Border Services Agency says shoppers who have been in the U.S. for fewer than 24 hours don’t have any exemptions on duties or taxes. If you’ve been away for more than 24 hours, there is an exemption for goods worth up to $200, excluding tobacco and alcohol. After 48 hours, the exemption rises to $800.
However, there are no duties on goods imported for personal use, as long as they are labelled as being made in Canada, the U.S. or Mexico, or have no labelling indicating they were made somewhere else, said CBSA spokeswoman Karine Martel in an email, confirming that this could include groceries or clothing. But most goods imported for personal use will still be subject to certain taxes, she added.
Researching deals ahead of time and setting a budget that includes potential costs at the border can help you not spend too much, noted Gray. You can even take out cash to help yourself stick to that budget.
As you plan your trip, look for stores that cater to Canadians, she added, with discounts — for signing up to a newsletter or loyalty program — that often offsets the exchange rate.
“Sometimes you can show up in person and show them your driver's licence or something and then you get a discount that's worth your while.”
Some people get things shipped to a P.O. box or a friend in the U.S. and then pick it up to save on costs or to get items that don’t ship to Canada, added Gray.
Deb Chantson is one of those people. She lives in Metro Vancouver, just a 40-minute drive from the border, and has a P.O. box in the U.S.
She often orders specific items she can’t get in Canada, items that would cost too much to ship to Canada, or items that are significantly cheaper in the U.S. When there are several packages ready to be picked up, “we make it a big day,” she said.
The P.O. box itself is relatively affordable, said Chantson. Per year, it’s just US$15, plus another three or four dollars per package.
Some things are actually cheaper in the U.S., while others aren’t, said Chantson — it’s all about doing comparisons using the exchange rate, the P.O. box cost and potential shipping costs.
One cost that many might not think of is the cost of mobile roaming, said Gray. Phone companies will charge a certain amount per day to use your cellphone in the U.S. But you could pay less by buying an E-SIM for the trip, she said.
You should also plan for any tolls on your route there and back, said Gray.
She also recommends having travel insurance even for short trips, because one accident or illness can rack up a huge bill.
“It’s not as expensive as people think,” she said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for 10 of the country's provinces and territories. Here's where warnings are in effect.
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
The world's population is expected to grow by more than two billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday.
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
Yukon mines minister John Streicker says the territorial government has directed Victoria Gold to stabilize the area where the Eagle Gold mine disaster happened and more closely monitor surface and groundwater near the slide site.
The only person who survived falling from Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths.
Battling rough seas around Gaza, the U.S. now is considering abandoning efforts to reinstall the pier that has been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians, two U.S. officials said Thursday.
A United Airlines jet from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, this week after a passenger became "aggressive and disruptive," the airline said.
As U.S. President Joe Biden took on his critics in Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris made the case to their allies around the country.
The Canadian and U.S. governments say they have reached an agreement-in-principle in the process to modernize the Columbia River Treaty, which regulates the waterway that flows from southeastern British Columbia into Washington state.
Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.
First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and 'performative reconciliation,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday, adding they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations.
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her 2001 stroke which resulted in a life-threatening brain bleed for nine days and a lengthy recovery.
Political opponents and nervous supporters are calling for Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. What can these tests tell us about cognitive health?
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York next week.
Scientists in Western Australia have found a tree frog which is bright blue, rather than the usual green, due to a rare genetic mutation.
The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.
Prosecutors sought to cast Alec Baldwin as someone who flouts rules and has little regard for safety at the first day of his New Mexico trial in the shooting of a cinematographer.
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Royal Bank of Canada is making changes to its executive suite and splitting its personal and commercial banking division into two groups following its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada earlier this year.
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
Did you sculpt your “bikini body”? Is your skin soft and tan and free of body hair? Are you ready for your summer vacation? The pressures around how people’s bodies look can feel particularly high in summer.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed marriage to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
Jasmine Paolini kept coming back, kept coming back, kept coming back, against Donna Vekic in what would become the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record — after dropping the opening set, after being two games from defeat in each of the last two sets, after twice trailing by a break in the third.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being warned that repairs to a pump station could take "significant time" and are being urged to continue to restrict non-essential water use while the situation is being assessed.
Cooler temperatures have brought an end to the air quality advisory that had been in place in Metro Vancouver since Monday.
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
Calgary is proceeding cautiously with its outdoor water restrictions, as hot temperatures lead to higher water use throughout the city.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision south Ottawa Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa's real estate market is expected to remain "relatively quiet" through the summer, after the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada did not send would-be homebuyers rushing back into the market, according to Royal LePage.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three teens will be facing weapon-related charges after a pedestrian was shot by a pellet-style gun fired from a vehicle in Pembroke, Ont. Wednesday evening.
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
As many parts of Alberta are setting temperature records, officials are reminding people that pets need protection from the heat too.
"I don't go for the big boys," Dara Ojo says of his photography subjects.
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
A celebration erupted from a Winnipeg courtroom, spilled onto the front steps of the courthouse and throughout downtown minutes after a judge found serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty.
Manitobans and Canadians wouldn't be opposed to a federal fuel tax holiday according to new data released by Angus Reid.
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
When the Roughriders take to the field this week they will be without two defensive linemen in Charbel Dabire and Christian Albright.
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.
A strongly-worded warning from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) doesn’t mean Coun. Susan Stevenson should resign from the London Police Service Board (LPSB), according to two of its members.
In a statement from Huron OPP on Thursday, investigators said that they believe two individuals may have information which would help investigators, but have not yet come forward.
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of a Canadian Forces soldier accused of sexually assaulting a female member at CFB Borden six years ago ultimately didn't proceed as planned.
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
The Windsor Jewish Federation expressed disappointment and concern over agreements reached between the University of Windsor and pro-Palestinian protesters.
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
First Nations along British Columbia's coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country's largest marine protected area.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
Traffic stopped for a short time on the iconic Manitoulin Island swing bridge Thursday morning for an event honouring residential school warriors.
A unique wolf species in northeastern Ontario is getting more protection from the federal government, but not everyone is happy about it.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is renewing its call for the public’s help to find the main suspect in a 2023 stabbing attack.
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
