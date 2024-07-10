Longtime Liberal MP representing Northwest Territories not seeking re-election

Politics

    Liberal MP Michael McLeod speaks to reporters before a meeting of the Liberal Indigenous Caucus, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. McLeod will not be seeking re-election. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Liberal MP Michael McLeod speaks to reporters before a meeting of the Liberal Indigenous Caucus, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. McLeod will not be seeking re-election. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
    Liberal MP Michael McLeod says he has made the "bittersweet" decision to not seek a fourth term in the next federal election.

    McLeod was first elected as the MP for Northwest Territories in 2015 and currently serves on the House Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee.

    He says he will remain an MP until the next election, which must happen before fall of 2025, and will continue to advocate for the territory until his term is up.

    McLeod says now is the time to cut down on his travel, spend more time at home in the North and to focus on his grandchildren, who he says are now the centre of his universe.

    He says elections are designed to ensure opportunity for renewal, and that it is time for him to pass the torch. 

    McLeod joins at least 13 other Liberal MPs who have announced in recent months they are not seeking re-election.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024

