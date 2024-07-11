Poilievre delivers first speech to AFN, chiefs confront him about Harper's legacy

MONTREAL -

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and "performative reconciliation," and they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations.

He made the comments during his first in-person address to the Assembly of First Nations today in Montreal.

Chiefs confronted him about his priorities on Indigenous issues and the actions of Stephen Harper's Conservative government during a question-and-answer session after his remarks.

The speech outlined commitments on bolstering First Nations participation in resource development and economic reconciliation, which earned applause from the room.

Applause also came when two female leaders confronted Poilievre over not mentioning residential school survivors or the issue of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in his speech.

Poilievre says Conservatives will work to redress historic discrimination in the child-welfare system and resolve "other outstanding issues."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.