Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is "likely to be the worst budget" in decades.
"I think this is likely to be the worst budget since the [then-finance minister Allan] MacEachen budget of 1982, in the sense of pointing us in the wrong direction as to how we go about raising the incomes of Canadians and actually making Canadians feel better over the medium term," Dodge said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos.
In a time of high interest rates and inflation, the 1982-83 federal budget, under then-prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, became the object of political fury over spending, taxation, and wage restraint measures within it.
Dodge, who was governor from 2001 to 2008, was referencing the strong indications that in order to help finance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending without raising the deficit, the federal government may impose some form of individual wealth tax or excess profit tax on wealthy corporations.
Freeland will present the budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, vowing a plan centred on "generational fairness."
"Something doesn't add up. I think there's a big question of how much of all that promised spending is going to be booked into this year and next year, and how much is going to be deferred?" Dodge said.
"I think there is a very real possibility that they'll do exactly the wrong thing and tax the very folks and the very corporations that are going to make the investments that will actually raise income over time."
His concern is that wealth taxes would slow growth, and his preference would be for the federal government to "increase saving" rather than increase taxes.
In the interview, Dodge also expressed doubt about the efficacy of the Liberals' plans aimed at addressing the supply side of Canada's housing crisis.
On Monday, while addressing a largely business-centric crowd that's calling on the government to spur economic growth and not impose new taxes that could deter investors, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made no mention of any wealth-targeting plans that may be afoot.
The government's position is that the country is at a "pivotal moment" that requires urgent investment, including in areas of affordability concerning millennial and Generation Z voters, such as housing and jobs.
"Millennials and Gen Z now make up the majority of Canada's labour force. They are our economy … They now feel like middle class stability is out of reach. We need to meet this moment, because that can't be allowed to happen," Trudeau said. "The economy is only as strong as it is optimistic."
You can watch the full interview with David Dodge in the video player at the top of this article
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
What's at stake for Canada after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel
Following the Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend, Canada should take the threat of Iran and potential escalation of the conflict seriously, one global affairs analyst says.
Former B.C. school trustee's 'strip-tease artist' remark was defamatory, judge rules
A controversial former school trustee from B.C.'s Fraser Valley who described a political rival as a "strip-tease artist" during an election campaign has been ordered to pay her $45,000 for defamation.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
A knife attack in Australia against a bishop and a priest is being treated as terrorism, police say
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust.'
Canada
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
-
Rural Manitoba council may be dissolved after mass exodus of elected officials: province
A mass exodus of elected officials from a rural Manitoba municipality has put the community in limbo and may force the province to dissolve what's left of the crumbling council.
-
Sask. promising RCMP money if they can recruit officers
Saskatchewan and the RCMP have inked a deal that would see the province fund hundreds more officers if Mounties can recruit to fill those positions.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Ontario and Ottawa release joint statement moving forward on Hwy. 413
An agreement between the provincial and federal governments will see Premier Doug Ford’s flagship Highway 413 move forward with a joint working group dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts.
-
Former B.C. school trustee's 'strip-tease artist' remark was defamatory, judge rules
A controversial former school trustee from B.C.'s Fraser Valley who described a political rival as a "strip-tease artist" during an election campaign has been ordered to pay her $45,000 for defamation.
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
World
-
What's at stake for Canada after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel
Following the Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend, Canada should take the threat of Iran and potential escalation of the conflict seriously, one global affairs analyst says.
-
190 decaying bodies were found at a Colorado funeral home. Owners charged with COVID fraud of US$880K
A couple who owned a Colorado funeral home where authorities last year discovered 190 decaying bodies were indicted on federal charges that they misspent nearly US$900,000 in pandemic relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
-
Body of 4th Baltimore bridge collapse victim recovered as feds start criminal probe and others launch new investigations
The ship crash that destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and left several people dead is now under federal criminal investigation, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trump's historic hush-money trial gets underway; 1st day ends without any jurors being picked
The historic hush-money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case charging the former U.S. president with falsifying business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life.
-
U.S. Supreme Court lets Idaho enforce ban on transgender care for minors
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let a Republican-backed law in Idaho that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender minors broadly take effect after a federal judge blocked it as unconstitutional.
-
Donald Trump hush money trial, explained
All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.
Politics
-
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
-
Joly to Israel: 'Take the win' in thwarting Iran's weekend attack, don't retaliate
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
-
Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
Health
-
Exercise changes the brain in a way that helps heart health, especially for people with depression
It’s common knowledge that exercise is good for your mental health and your heart health — and now a new study suggests that all three are working together.
-
More than 250 websites selling fake weight-loss drugs reported by anti-counterfeit firm
The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.
-
What does science say about the ingredients in functional beverages?
Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
-
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
-
NASA looks for new ways to return Martian samples to Earth due to budget cuts
NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars in the future.
Entertainment
-
Lead singer of band behind 'Who Let the Dogs Out' releases single through NSCC Music Business Program
Dyson Knight may look like an average college student, but since 2004, he’s actually been a member of the internationally acclaimed Baha Men.
-
Grimes apologizes for disastrous Coachella set
Canadian singer Grimes apologized to fans on Saturday after her Coachella set earlier that evening was beset by technical issues that caused her to scream into the microphone in frustration.
-
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust.'
Business
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
U.S. Justice Department files antitrust suit against Live Nation over ticket monopoly
The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation as soon as next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
iPhone sales are plunging. Here's why
Apple's smartphone sales tumbled 10 per cent last quarter, according to market research firm IDC, as sales in China fell sharply.
Lifestyle
-
'It was a special game': Edmonton pinball player celebrates high score and shout out from game designer
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
-
'My mind was blown': Celebrity food critic Keith Lee ranks Toronto visit
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto, handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour.
-
Tips for saving on credit cards and shopping
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
Sports
-
Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
-
Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 in WNBA draft by Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever selected sharpshooter Caitlin Clark with the first pick of the WNBA Draft on Monday.
-
NBA sets all-time regular-season attendance record
The NBA broke all-time regular-season records for total attendance, average attendance and sellouts for the second straight year in 2023-24.
Autos
-
Tesla to lay off more than 10 per cent of staff globally as sales fall
Tesla will lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
-
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
-
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
Local Spotlight
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
As B.C. marks grim anniversary, advocates call for more urgent action
Last summer, Jessica Michalofsky ran from Nelson to Victoria, raising awareness about the toxic drug crisis that claimed her son Aubrey’s life. Nearly a year later, she's disappointed by the lack of movement on the crisis, as more families lose loved ones.
-
Diverging views emerge on Vancouver home construction outlook
A Vancouver real estate services firm is pushing back against the widely held view that not enough homes are being built in Metro Vancouver.
Toronto
-
Toronto cyclist Vlad Zotov remembered with memorial ride, ghost bike installation
Hundreds of cyclists came together Monday evening to remember a well-known and long-time member of Toronto’s cycling community.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Ontario and Ottawa release joint statement moving forward on Hwy. 413
An agreement between the provincial and federal governments will see Premier Doug Ford’s flagship Highway 413 move forward with a joint working group dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Academics, rural municipalities raise concerns about Alberta's Bill 18
Alberta legislation pitched to protect provincial priorities could slow down grant funding and allow federal money to be spent elsewhere, say officials representing rural municipalities and faculty members at post-secondary institutions.
-
Okotoks, Alta., family faces limited options as two young children battle rare genetic disorder
A young Okotoks, Alta., family is preparing for a long year ahead, as the first of their two children begins a stem cell transplant they hope will prolong her life.
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
-
Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
-
'All persons involved' in incident that led to death of teen in Centretown park identified by police
Ottawa police say no suspects are being sought in the death of a teenager in an Ottawa park last Friday, but are offering few details on the circumstances of the incident.
Montreal
-
'They were coming to save us': Inquest opens into deaths of two Quebec firefighters
Linda Simard says her husband frantically told her to call 911 as he watched two volunteer firefighters get swept away in rushing floodwaters in Quebec's Charlevoix region last year.
-
Raymond scores in OT as Red Wings clip Canadiens 5-4 to keep playoff hopes alive
Lucas Raymond scored 4:35 into overtime after he scored a game-tying goal with 1:17 left in regulation, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night that keeps their playoff hopes alive.
-
Worker seriously injured after fall at Olympic Stadium
A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at the Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.
Edmonton
-
Tickets issued after large, unleashed dog spotted in front of home where boy was killed by dogs
Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.
-
Alberta committed to reviewing treatment of trans youth, Smith says in exclusive interview
In an exclusive interview with CTV News Edmonton on Monday, the premier said a study out of the United Kingdom, the Cass Review, echoes some of her concerns in regards to a lack of scientific rigor when it comes to puberty blockers.
-
Alberta announces wage offer for government workers during collective bargaining
The Alberta government is offering a 7.5-per-cent wage increase in the midst of collective bargaining, with government workers calling for a 26-per-cent bump.
Atlantic
-
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
-
Friday and weekend rain totals
A low pressure system brought a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend.
-
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba council may be dissolved after mass exodus of elected officials: province
A mass exodus of elected officials from a rural Manitoba municipality has put the community in limbo and may force the province to dissolve what's left of the crumbling council.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of Manitoba
An approaching low-pressure system that could bring 50 millimetres of mixed precipitation has triggered a flood warning for parts of Manitoba.
-
Lights, camera, action! Extras Casting Underway for Ke Huy Quan movie in Winnipeg
If you’ve ever felt the allure of Hollywood and wanted to be in a big-budget movie your time to shine is now.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP, advocates call for full reopening of Moose Jaw hyperbaric chamber
Moose Jaw's hyperbaric chamber has now partially resumed services after being discontinued in 2021 due pandemic related staffing shortages. However, only one patient is currently being treated leading to criticism over a perceived lack of service.
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
-
Regina's Jon Ryan to retire a Seahawk
Regina's Jon Ryan is set to sign a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow officially bringing to an end his pro-football career.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Police search home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
-
Police investigate double fatal collision near Drayton
Wellington County OPP is currently investigating a double fatal collision near Drayton.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Muslim community mourns teen killed in high-speed crash
Friends are raising money for the grieving family of a 16-year-old Saskatoon boy who was killed in a high-speed crash that injured two other teens on Sunday morning.
-
Sask. struggling to recruit and retain specialists, doctor says
Dr. Ana-Maria Bosonea is the only allergist in Saskatoon seeing children under 12, and now she’s moving to Alberta.
-
Saskatoon residents can expect some odour from city landfill as gas well project expands
The city says there may be some odour emanating from the landfill in the coming weeks as crews dig new gas wells and piping to collect more methane from decomposing waste.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
-
Evidence from broken cellphone highlighted during triple murder trial in Sudbury
A digital forensics analyst testified Monday in Sudbury at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to an April 2021 firebombing.
-
Thunder Bay police chief vows to rebuild eroding trust after ex-chief arrested
The Thunder Bay police chief is acknowledging some residents' eroding trust in the service as his predecessor and other high-ranking members of the force face criminal charges.
London
-
Council to discuss pilot project for high school bus pass program
A motion going to city council Tuesday could be the first step in approving a pilot project that would approve bus passes for students in grade nine at Clarke Road Secondary school.
-
Coyotes becoming less fearful of humans in wake of attack, wildlife expert says
Multiple warnings have been issued about the dangers of coyotes and potential wild dogs following a weekend attack that left one person seriously injured.
-
'Addressing our housing concerns': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers
When Westdell Development acquired White Oaks Mall last year, President Iyman Meddoui said they always had the vision of adding additional commercial and residential components.
Barrie
-
Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash seeks justice as case sees more delays
It's been more than two years since Jim Lynne died in a crash along Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
-
Street sign honouring Chase McEachern's legacy has gone missing again
A street sign in Barrie, renamed to honour 11-year-old Chase McEachern's legacy after he died in 2006, has gone missing again from an alleyway at the heart of the city's waterfront.
-
Kashechewan First Nation preparing for mass evacuation amid flood threat
The residents of Kashechewan First Nation are in a race against time, preparing for a mass evacuation as the relentless threat of flooding from the Albany River looms closer.
Windsor
-
Porch pirate suspect sought in Walkerville area
Windsor police are looking for a woman after a parcel was taken from a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.
-
First Canadian tornado of 2024 confirmed in Essex County
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
-
Windsor ranks high on dopest cities list
A new ranking by food delivery platform Uber Eats puts Windsor among the top cities in the province for ordering cannabis.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
Arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays arrives in CFB Esquimalt
The HMCS Max Bernays made its way into its new home at CFB Esquimalt on Monday after a long journey from Halifax.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Downtown Plaza sees big winter turnout
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting a busy summer at the Downtown Plaza. City officials say the plaza is coming off a successful first winter season, which saw large crowds gathering at the outdoor rink.
-
Soo Greyhounds return home to face Saginaw
The Soo Greyhounds are the talk of the town, as their second-round matchup in the OHL playoffs touches down in the Sault.
-
Thunder Bay police discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
N.L.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.