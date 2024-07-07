4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos

Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is "important" to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Meanwhile, one-third (34 per cent) say it is not an important factor in making a vehicle purchase while nearly one in five Canadians remained neutral on the question.
"This shows that consumers are more aware about vehicle theft than ever and they're actually now looking at it when they're making their selections of a vehicle," Elliott Silverstein, manager of government relations at the Canadian Automobile Association, said in an interview with CTV National News on Friday.
"We do see a lot of SUVs, we see a lot of luxury vehicles and pickup trucks that are very attractive for thieves," added Silverstein.
The survey also found that Ontario and Quebec have a higher percentage of respondents who think whether a vehicle is more likely targeted by thieves is an important factor before purchasing one.
45 per cent of Ontarians and 44.5 per cent of Quebec residents surveyed say they would like to know whether a make and model of a vehicle is more susceptible to becoming targeted by carjackers.
"To me this speaks to the fact that those two provinces are probably ground zero for a lot of this activity in terms of stolen vehicles," Nik Nanos, head of Nanos Research, said in an interview with CTV National News on Friday.
That's compared to only a quarter of those in Atlantic Canada -- and roughly one-third of respondents wanting to know that data prior to a vehicle purchase.
An estimated 90,000 vehicles are reported stolen every year in Canada, according to the federal government.
While the Insurance Bureau of Canada says that auto thefts resulted in $1.2 billion in insurance claims in 2022, which is three times more than just four years prior.
"This serves as an opportunity for drivers to take that extra step now as they're making a purchase -- call your insurance company and ask, 'Is the car model I'm looking at a higher risk and will I be paying more for it?'" added Silverstein.
In the latest federal budget, the government earmarked $28 million to help stop the export of stolen vehicles from Canada.
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
As U.S. President Joe Biden tries to revive his embattled reelection bid, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris led a parade of Black Democrats who warned Saturday that the threat of another Donald Trump presidency remains the most important calculation ahead of November.
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Japan has introduced a tourism tax for Mount Fuji, which has prompted some in Canada to wonder if our own tourist destinations like Niagara Falls and the Bay of Fundy could be potential options for our own tourism tax.
A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, 'Titanic' and two 'Avatar' films, has died. He was 63.
More than a hundred workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer are in downtown Toronto today to raise awareness of their historic strike as it enters its second day.
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s team provided a list of questions to a radio host who interviewed the president this week in the aftermath of his debate performance, the host told CNN.
Set atop a hill on the Italian island of Sicily, Agrigento is a heritage tourist’s paradise. But the aqueduct, and others built in modern times, are running so dry that small hotels and guesthouses in the city and nearby coast are being forced to turn tourists away.
French President Emmanuel Macron voted in high-stakes legislative elections Sunday that could force him to share power with the rising far right.
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.
Photos of blood-red hands on a Holocaust memorial. Caskets at the Eiffel Tower. A fake French military recruitment drive calling for soldiers in Ukraine, and major French news sites improbably registered in an obscure Pacific territory, population 15,000.
Canada will be reassuring allies of its commitment to the western alliance as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to Washington, D.C., this week to take part in the NATO leaders' summit at a critical time for war-ravaged Ukraine.
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a measured tone when talking about Donald Trump during his first presidency, the Canadian leader has been a little more direct since. As we head closer to a U.S. election this fall, CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything Trudeau has said publicly about the presumptive Republican nominee.
Oncologists say radioligand therapy, or RLT, is poised to become a new "pillar" of cancer care, alongside surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
Hogweed is harmful to humans and, experts say, the invasive species has become a growing problem in southern Ontario.
Plague, one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history, caused an estimated 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages when it was known as the Black Death.
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
Paying back student loans has always been a challenge, but at a time when housing and meals eat up a bigger slice of income than ever, making smart choices around loans and repayment is all too critical.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face some hurdles in collecting the money loaned through COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to a tax lawyer.
Statistics Canada’s latest jobs report shows youth unemployment reached a near decade high.
Though travelling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Across France and especially in Paris, hospitality is one of the industries that is most heavily reliant on immigrant workers.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
After so many painful 12-yard setbacks, England embraced the shootout on Saturday as they beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the semi-finals of Euro2024 and move to within a step of their first overseas final.
The Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday and book its place in the European Championship semifinals.
Part of the experience of a NASCAR race is hearing the engine roar, the rumble of each car’s approach and the zip when it whizzes past at more than 150 mph.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
Cooling centres in Vancouver opened Saturday as B.C. began to experience its first widespread heatwave of the summer.
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
Toronto police say one person has died following a shooting in Scarborough.
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Sunday is going to be hot and humid with some clouds and showers in the capital.
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
Montreal is home to a plethora of odd intersections, according to one traffic expert.
Pharmacists in Quebec can treat certain minor health problems or offer preventative treatments.
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
Traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie was affected by a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
Mill Creek Pool will reopen Monday after more than four years.
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
Grand Theft Bus is recording a live album in Saint John, N.B., to raise money for a charity fund.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
Highway 77 is closed between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington following a collision.
A litter of tiny kittens that were rescued in the aftermath of a wildfire on Vancouver Island last month are now recovering in foster care and will be up for adoption soon, the BC SPCA said in an update.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
A new chemical spill into the St. Marys River by Algoma Steel earlier this week is under investigation by the Ministry of the Environment.
Ontario's police watchdog is seeking witnesses as it investigates a shooting involving police in Kenora that led to the death of a 57-year-old man.
A 62-year-old man from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing multiple charges – including assault with a weapon – following an altercation with provincial police earlier this week.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
