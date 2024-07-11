Trump lawyers press judge to overturn hush money conviction after Supreme Court immunity ruling

'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Donald Trump's lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.
The former president's lawyers wrote in papers made public Thursday that prosecutors rushed to try Trump in April and May while the high court was still considering his immunity claims.
"Rather than wait for the Supreme Court's guidance, the prosecutors scoffed with hubris at President Trump's immunity motions and insisted on rushing to trial," Trump's lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote. "Your Honor now has the authority to address these injustices, and the court is duty-bound to do so in light of the Supreme Court's decision."
Merchan has said he'll rule on the defence's requests on Sept. 6 and will sentence Trump on Sept. 18, "if such is still necessary." Prosecutors have until July 24 to respond to the defence's arguments.
Hours after the Supreme Court's decision was released July 1, Trump's lawyers raised it with Merchan, asking him to set aside the jury's guilty verdict.
The ruling granted broad immunity protections to presidents, insulating them from prosecution for official acts. The court also restricted prosecutors from citing any official acts as evidence in trying to prove a president's unofficial actions violated the law.
The Supreme Court did not define what constitutes an official act, leaving that to lower courts.
Trump lawyers said jurors shouldn't have been allowed to hear about some matters, including some of Trump's conversations with then-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, testimony from another aide about how Trump got personal mail in the Oval Office, and some tweets that he sent while president. Some of the checks and invoices at issue in the case were also from his time as president.
Trump's trial began April 15. The Supreme Court didn't hear arguments on the immunity issue until April 25.
A Manhattan jury convicted Trump on May 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. Trump has repeatedly denied that claim, saying at his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden, "I didn't have sex with a porn star."
He has vowed to appeal the conviction but would not be able to do so until he is sentenced.
Prosecutors said the Daniels payment was part of a broader scheme to buy the silence of people who might have gone public during the campaign with embarrassing stories alleging Trump had extramarital sex.
Trump denied any wrongdoing and said all the stories were false.
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels and was later reimbursed by Trump. Prosecutors said Cohen -- with Trump's knowledge -- disguised the reimbursements by submitting monthly invoices for retainer payments as Trump's personal lawyer. Trump's company logged the payments to Cohen as legal expenses.
Trump was convicted after a seven-week trial that featured testimony from 22 witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels. Trump declined to testify on his own behalf.
Trump's lawyers had previously invoked presidential immunity in a failed bid last year to get the hush money case moved from state court to federal court.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump's claim that allegations in the hush money indictment involved official duties, writing in July 2023, "The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was a purely a personal item of the president -- a cover-up of an embarrassing event."
"Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a president's official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the president's official duties," Hellerstein added.
Later, Trump's lawyers sought to delay the hush money trial until the Supreme Court ruled on his immunity claim. Merchan denied the request, declaring it untimely because it came well after a deadline for pretrial motions.
Trump's lawyers never raised presidential immunity as a defence in the hush money trial, but they tried unsuccessfully to prevent prosecutors from showing the jury evidence from his time in office.
Among other things, Cohen and ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified that Trump talked with them in the Oval Office during separate 2017 visits about aspects of the hush money arrangements. Jurors saw multiple 2018 Trump tweets about Cohen, which prosecutors portrayed as efforts to pressure Cohen not to cooperate with authorities and punish him when he did. The jury heard testimony from Trump aides about how he'd sign checks for personal expenses while in the White House, during the period when he was signing checks for Cohen's reimbursement.
The ongoing immunity fight and ensuing sentencing delay have spared Trump the damage of a potential prison sentence, probation, fine or other punishments just days before Republicans are set to formally nominate him as their presidential candidate at the party's convention next week in Milwaukee.
The delay avoids the potential split screen of Trump being sentenced while Democrats continued to debate President Joe Biden's viability as a reelection candidate after his dismal debate performance last month.
Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years behind bars. Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge that would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment.
If Trump were to be sentenced to jail, he could be allowed to remain free while he appeals. Because it is a state case involving state-level charges tried in a state court, Trump would not be able to pardon himself if he were to be elected president again. Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes.
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to run for re-election faced crucial tests Thursday as he prepared for questions at a highly anticipated press conference and his team met privately with skeptical senators on Capitol Hill.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed marriage to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
A celebration erupted from a Winnipeg courtroom, spilled onto the front steps of the courthouse and throughout downtown minutes after a judge found serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty.
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for 10 of the country's provinces and territories. Here's where warnings are in effect.
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty in the U.S. for his role in sending millions of dollars worth of electronics that were used by the Russian military for its invasion of Ukraine.
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
Donald Trump's lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.
The only person who survived falling from Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths.
Battling rough seas around Gaza, the U.S. now is considering abandoning efforts to reinstall the pier that has been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians, two U.S. officials said Thursday.
A United Airlines jet from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, this week after a passenger became "aggressive and disruptive," the airline said.
U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to run for re-election faced crucial tests Thursday as he prepared for questions at a highly anticipated press conference and his team met privately with skeptical senators on Capitol Hill.
As U.S. President Joe Biden took on his critics in Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris made the case to their allies around the country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.
First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and 'performative reconciliation,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday, adding they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations.
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her 2001 stroke which resulted in a life-threatening brain bleed for nine days and a lengthy recovery.
Political opponents and nervous supporters are calling for Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. What can these tests tell us about cognitive health?
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York next week.
Scientists in Western Australia have found a tree frog which is bright blue, rather than the usual green, due to a rare genetic mutation.
The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.
When Nicolas Cage first read the script for 'Longlegs' and considered playing the titular serial killer, he knew exactly where he'd draw his inspiration from: his mother.
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her 2001 stroke which resulted in a life-threatening brain bleed for nine days and a lengthy recovery.
Canadians crossing the U.S. border shop for products they can’t find in Canada, and save money even with the loonie worth about three-quarters of a U.S. dollar.
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Royal Bank of Canada is making changes to its executive suite and splitting its personal and commercial banking division into two groups following its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada earlier this year.
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
Did you sculpt your “bikini body”? Is your skin soft and tan and free of body hair? Are you ready for your summer vacation? The pressures around how people’s bodies look can feel particularly high in summer.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed marriage to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
Jasmine Paolini kept coming back, kept coming back, kept coming back, against Donna Vekic in what would become the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record — after dropping the opening set, after being two games from defeat in each of the last two sets, after twice trailing by a break in the third.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being warned that repairs to a pump station could take "significant time" and are being urged to continue to restrict non-essential water use while the situation is being assessed.
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
A 19-year-old driver sped through a red light at 133 km/h, causing a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough in March, the province's police watchdog has found.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Calgary is proceeding cautiously with its outdoor water restrictions, as hot temperatures lead to higher water use throughout the city.
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a brutal assault in the downtown core last month that left one man with serious injuries.
When Denis Dignard recently put his home up for sale just outside of Ottawa, he was excited the Bank of Canada was dropping its key interest rate for the first time in over four years.
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
The blueberries are as big as nickels at Hugli's Blueberry Ranch east of Pembroke, Ont., as picking season officially got underway Thursday.
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
As many parts of Alberta are setting temperature records, officials are reminding people that pets need protection from the heat too.
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
Winnipeg Police said the explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood was non-criminal in nature.
A celebration erupted from a Winnipeg courtroom, spilled onto the front steps of the courthouse and throughout downtown minutes after a judge found serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty.
Three people, including the subject of a Canada-wide-warrant, have been arrested in connection to Regina's third homicide of the year.
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
When the Roughriders take to the field this week they will be without two defensive linemen in Charbel Dabire and Christian Albright.
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
London will soon close a gap in the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Wellington Street and Maitland Street that currently forces cyclists onto busy neighbourhood streets.
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.
In a statement from Huron OPP on Thursday, investigators said that they believe two individuals may have information which would help investigators, but have not yet come forward.
Tropical storm Beryl may have weakened considerably by the time it reached southern Ontario on Wednesday, but it still produced significant rainfall.
Collingwood residents opposed to a water main reconstruction project that would remove three dozen trees have rallied and signed an online petition in hopes of stopping it from moving forward.
A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of a Canadian Forces soldier accused of sexually assaulting a female member at CFB Borden six years ago ultimately didn't proceed as planned.
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
First Nations along British Columbia's coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country's largest marine protected area.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
Traffic stopped for a short time on the iconic Manitoulin Island swing bridge Thursday morning for an event honouring residential school warriors.
A unique wolf species in northeastern Ontario is getting more protection from the federal government, but not everyone is happy about it.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is renewing its call for the public’s help to find the main suspect in a 2023 stabbing attack.
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.