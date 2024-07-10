Canada

    • Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference

    Members of the union representing inshore fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a meeting of Canada’s environment ministers in St. John’s on July 10, 2024 to protest the reopening of the commercial northern cod fishery. (Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press) Members of the union representing inshore fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a meeting of Canada’s environment ministers in St. John’s on July 10, 2024 to protest the reopening of the commercial northern cod fishery. (Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The union representing inshore fishers and fish plant workers Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a press conference of the country's environment ministers in St. John's today.

    They are demanding the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.

    Ottawa announced last month that it would re-establish a commercial cod fishery with a total allowable catch of 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season.

    About a dozen protesters from the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union delayed the news event for about 10 minutes carrying signs saying "Stop offshore draggers" and "Save our cod."

    The union opposes the inclusion of offshore and foreign fishing vessels in the reinstated fishery.

    Union president Greg Pretty says there needs to be a change to how fishers are treated in Ottawa. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News