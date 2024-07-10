Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference

The union representing inshore fishers and fish plant workers Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a press conference of the country's environment ministers in St. John's today.

They are demanding the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.

Ottawa announced last month that it would re-establish a commercial cod fishery with a total allowable catch of 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season.

About a dozen protesters from the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union delayed the news event for about 10 minutes carrying signs saying "Stop offshore draggers" and "Save our cod."

The union opposes the inclusion of offshore and foreign fishing vessels in the reinstated fishery.

Union president Greg Pretty says there needs to be a change to how fishers are treated in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024