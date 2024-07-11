Canada to work with Finland, U.S. on 'ice pact' to build icebreakers

BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Senior officials from the Canadian and U.S. governments say a new trilateral agreement with Finland will help allies build icebreakers to safeguard the Arctic.
The "ice pact," as it's being called, is aimed at bolstering shipbuilding capabilities in the three countries to deter Russian and Chinese ambitions in the far North.
The deal was signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which is wrapping up today in Washington, D.C.
Finland is one of NATO's newest members.
U.S. officials who spoke to reporters about the deal said they anticipate allies will want to build between 70 and 90 icebreakers in the coming years and they want domestic shipyards to gain from that production.
Canada's shipbuilding plan includes two polar icebreakers, being built in Vancouver, and a fleet of six program icebreakers being built in Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometres) from the scene of the crimes.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
More temperature records were broken across B.C. Wednesday as some parts of the province continued to manage a heat wave.
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the 'immediate closure' of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in 'urgent capital repairs' and another $20 to $40 million for 'immediate roof repairs.'
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
A rainfall warning is still in place for the Island of Montreal after record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Some drivers had to abandon their cars during the afternoon commute on Wednesday after Montreal was soaked in a heavy, record-breaking downpour of rain that wreaked havoc on the roads.
The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.
Police in Cape Breton continue to look for a 34-year-old man from North Sydney who was last seen on Sunday.
The quiet community around Porters Lake, N.S., is known for having wildlife activity, however, recently residents are noticing more of it in their yards – particularly, black bears.
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Regina's mayor is suggesting governments create pots of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
The Canadian men’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Argentina on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the Copa America.
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
According to OPP, seizures included a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and more.
Hazardous flooding may occur as more rain falls in the Barrie, Collinwood, Hillsdale corridor.
Cryptocurrency scammers are raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from unwitting victims.
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region. Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and "performative reconciliation," and they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations.
Canada is expected to provide more details about its plan to meet defence spending targets, in an effort to quell concerns that have dogged the prime minister during this week's NATO summit in Washington, D.C.
Senior officials from the Canadian and U.S. governments say a new trilateral agreement with Finland will help allies build icebreakers to safeguard the Arctic.
Political opponents and nervous supporters are calling for Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. What can these tests tell us about cognitive health?
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.
A Pittsburgh-based robotics company secured millions in a recent round of venture capital funding, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos even chipping into the pot.
Two astronauts who should have been back on Earth weeks ago said Wednesday that they’re confident that Boeing’s space capsule can return them safely, despite a string of vexing breakdowns.
Prosecutors sought to cast Alec Baldwin as someone who flouts rules and has little regard for safety at the first day of his New Mexico trial in the shooting of a cinematographer.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Congratulations are in order for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered that a notice be made public informing Canadians that they may be excluded from a class action against Air Canada.The lawsuit aims to compensate disabled travellers forced to pay extra for attendant seats on domestic flights between Dec. 5, 2005, and Dec. 5, 2008. The action now only includes Quebec residents.
Royal Bank of Canada is making changes to its executive suite and splitting its personal and commercial banking division into two groups following its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada earlier this year.
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
Did you sculpt your “bikini body”? Is your skin soft and tan and free of body hair? Are you ready for your summer vacation? The pressures around how people’s bodies look can feel particularly high in summer.
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
Canada made 'incredible strides' in their run to the Copa America semi-finals, but still have much to do to compete with the world's top teams as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, coach Jesse Marsch said on Wednesday.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
Surinamese sprinter Issamade Asinga sued the Gatorade Company on Wednesday, alleging his recent doping ban was the result of eating contaminated 'recovery gummies' that the brand manufactured and provided.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.