What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Understanding the work culture TikTok trend

Pixabay - Pixels - Hybrid and remote work models are changing the way workers approach work life balance Pixabay - Pixels - Hybrid and remote work models are changing the way workers approach work life balance

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social