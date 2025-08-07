ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Driver charged for going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit in Puslinch

By Shelby Knox

Published

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police released this image of a vehicle after a driver was charged with stunt driving in Puslinch, Ont. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.