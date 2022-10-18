This winter will be 'the worst yet' for Ontario's overburdened health-care system: expert

A medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is warning the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, paired with crowded hospitals and staff shortages, means this may be the worst winter yet for Ontario's overburdened health-care system.

"This year, coupled with the new variants of COVID, we may well have what's called the 'twindemic,'"said Dr. Alan Drummond in an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday. "Unless we reverse the trend really quickly in terms of getting nurses back to work and reinforcing public health measures, this may be a very bad winter for us all."

Drummond called on Ontario's government to take immediate action, saying that the exodus of hospital staff is the biggest factor preventing the health-care system being able to prepare for the months ahead.

"The nurses that left over the last six months or so did not disappear into a cosmic void… the working conditions are intolerable," Drummond said.

