More unauthorized products for sexual enhancement recalled: Here are the recalls of this week

Here are various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled this week, including salmon, kid's speakers and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement.

Kids' gym products

Health Canada recalled on Thursday various Kinderfeets hanging gym products due to fall hazards.

The recall said the rope may unexpectedly break and cause a child to fall.

The company said that as of March 28, it received three reports of broken ropes and one report of a skinned knee in Canada.

The recall includes Kinderfeets' baby swing, child's swing, climbing ladder and trapeze with rings. The SKU numbers can be found on Health Canada's website.

The company said about 400 units were sold in Canada between August 2023 and March 2024.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the products and reach out to Kinderfeets for a full refund.

Ford SUVs

Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.

The recall impacts certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022.

Bicycle parts

Health Canada recalled Delta Cycle stem raisers due to fall hazards on Thursday.

The recall said the bicycle part has incorrect specifications on the packaging, and that the correct torque should be 20 nm.

Because of the packaging error, riders may not tighten the raisers to the correct torque, and the handlebars could rotate, which could cause injury if the riders were to crash.

As of March 26, no injuries have been reported in Canada.

The company said 8,510 stems have been sold in Canada, dating from June 2004 to March 2024.

Health Canada said the fix is fairly simple: customers should take their bicycle to a local bike shop to ensure the correct torque is applied.

Kids' speakers

Health Canada recalled Yoto Mini speakers on Thursday, citing fire and burn hazard.

The recall said the speaker's lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire. Read more on how fires from these types of batteries are increasing in Canada here.

Fortunately, the company has received no reports of injuries in Canada, as of April 1, but in the U.S., there were six reports of overheated or melted batteries.

The speaker is pale grey with orange tactile controls. It is designed for kids ages three to 12 and plays audiobooks, music, radio and podcasts.

The model name, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located at the bottom of the product.

The company said more than 19,000 speakers were sold in Canada between November 2021 and December 2023.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the speakers and contact the company for a free charging cable replacement.

Salmon

The CFIA issued a recall Wednesday for Mowi's Norwegian Atlantic cold-smoked salmon, saying it's possible the fish is contaminated with bacteria known as Clostridium botulinum, which can make the toxin botulism.

The food inspection agency said the industry triggered the recall, and there have been no reports of illness associated with the salmon.

It warned that food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make a person sick. Severe symptoms can include facial paralysis, loss of facial expression and unreactive or fixed pupils.

The 113-gram bags of salmon can be identified by the Universal Product Code 819693025463.

The recall applies to all salmon sold from March 27 to April 10.

The CFIA said customers should check if they have the salmon and throw it out.

Unauthorized products

Six more unauthorized sexual enhancement products were recalled Monday for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil, sildenafil and yohimbe.

The health department said these prescription drugs should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional.

Additionally, the recall notice said, the products may contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label.

The recall histories of these unauthorized products, including those claiming to help with weight loss, as a workout aid, or as "poppers," date back as early as November 2017.

Health Canada urges customers to throw out the products.