As doctors leave Puerto Rico in droves, a rapper tries to fill the gaps

U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.
On a recent morning in an Afro-Caribbean community in northeast Puerto Rico, Dr. Pedro Juan Vázquez went door-to-door as part of his medical rounds. He greeted the elderly residents of the town with a cheerful “Good afternoon!” and a smile and casually asked if they’d like their vitals taken.
Many were surprised at being approached with an offer of medical care. A man in a grey tank top opened his screen door and said, “Of course,” and took a seat on his porch to be checked out.
Though a physician, Vázquez is better known in Puerto Rico as a rapper who uses the stage name PJ Sin Suela.
The 34-year-old is trying to fulfill his passion for music while helping those in need — and raise awareness about a health crisis on the island of 3.2 million residents. The U.S. territory is facing power outages as well as a shortage of medical professionals, with many having fled to the U.S. mainland for better wages.
Puerto Rico lost over 8,600 doctors out of nearly 18,800 in just over a decade, according to a 2023 report by the think tank The Center for a New Economy. The problem is expected to grow more dire in coming years.
“We have a huge exodus of young people,” Vázquez told The Associated Press. “In Puerto Rico, we have a crisis much bigger than people think.”
He travels from San Juan, the capital, to the island’s remote areas at least once a week to treat underserved communities struggling in the aftermath of hurricanes, earthquakes and a frail economy.
After hanging up his doctor’s scrubs, Vázquez spends his time producing and performing music that grapples with issues like social inequality, poverty and gun violence, with many deaths in Puerto Rico caused by domestic violence and stray bullets hitting innocent victims.
“A bullet is flying, lost like a child ... the wind caresses it, seeks to make news, falling into a skull, without any kind of justice,” he raps in “Las Balas Lloran” (“Bullets Cry”).
In “Somos Más” ("We are More") he taps into the distressing economic conditions on the island, singing: “The debt has been placed before the worker, the one who goes outside under the rain and the sun, public servers, teachers and nurses."
His focus on social inequality resonates at home and with homesick Puerto Ricans abroad.
Vázquez comes from a background of leaving and returning to the island, a back-and-forth familiar to many Puerto Ricans since they hold U.S. passports. He doesn't criticize those who have left Puerto Rico for the U.S. mainland, though he has done the reverse.
“You can’t judge anybody, everybody has their story,” he said. “I’m blessed to have two careers that I can do and live off of.”
He was born in the Bronx in New York City, but moved with his family to the southern town of Ponce, Puerto Rico. He later went to Pennsylvania, then returned to Bayamón, Puerto Rico, to study medicine, becoming a doctor in 2015.
Vázquez became a household name for a younger generation in Latin America in 2018 with the single “Cuál Es Tu Plan?” The song was a collaboration with Puerto Rican icon Bad Bunny and reggaeton singer Ñejo. The recognition he gained led to collaborations with Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda and René Pérez, known by the stage name Residente, the frontman of the former reggaetón duo Calle 13.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, he switched from holding a microphone to a stethoscope, working full-time at a hospital in Ponce for a year. As a general practitioner, he treated patients of all ages excited to be cared for by the popular rapper.
Vázquez said some doctors at first doubted his qualifications after years of touring and rapping, despite him keeping up his medical qualifications.
“After a month, everybody knew that this wasn’t a joke for me, and that I’m really good at what I do,” he said. “I shut up whoever doubted me.”
Dr. Carlos Díaz Vélez, president of Puerto Rico’s Association of Surgical Doctors, said Vázquez has helped put a spotlight on Puerto Rico’s health crisis.
“He’s expressed his criticism about what’s happening here because he himself knows what the problems are within the health system,” Díaz said.
In 2023, Vázquez’s work earned him a humanitarian award in the Premios Tu Música Urbano, an awards ceremony that recognizes urban music artists.
Milagros Martínez, a community leader in the western town of Hormigueros, recalls when Vázquez arrived in September 2022 after hurricane Fiona to provide medical check-ups to families without power or water.
“The younger people recognized him,” Martínez said. “But he knew how to separate his medical role from his role as an artist.”
Since then Vázquez has been working on an album he hopes to release soon, reducing his shifts as a doctor from full time to once or twice a week in a mobile clinic with a nonprofit called Direct Relief.
Meanwhile, Vázquez faces a problem that plagues both his clinic and his recording studio: frequent power outages.
He’s had to leave his studio several times because it has no generator, but what troubles him most are the outages that affect his patients.
In June, towns in central and southern parts of the island faced a prolonged power outage during extreme heat.
“You’ll go and see people don’t have power for two days, going through the heat we have, and we have a huge transportation problem that people don’t talk about, where a lot of people can’t reach hospitals,” Vázquez said.
Now more than ever, he feels the need to juggle his passion to sing and care for others, something that’s come easier with time.
When he needs an extra set of hands, he calls for volunteers to assist with mobile clinics in Puerto Rico, and his fans step up.
“They sign up to treat patients for free all day with me,” he said. “I come out of (the clinic) crying sometimes."
Associated Press videographer Alejandro Granadillos contributed to this report.
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
Observers expect Kamala Harris to follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s roadmap for America’s relationship with Canada as she moves to secure the Democratic party's presidential nomination.
As Kamala Harris prepares to run for president against Donald Trump, she will have to lay out for voters her own ideas on how to steer the economy.
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will hold a new conference on Tuesday morning to reveal more details on the death of polar bear Baffin last week.
As the province enters the heart of wildfire season, British Columbia communities threatened by flames are under extreme stress and facing a range of emotions with the uncertainty of whether they’ll have to flee their homes, and whether they’ll have anything to come back to.
Smoke wafting from the hundreds of wildfires burning across British Columbia has prompted a special air quality statement covering half of the province.
A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.
Mudslides triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of Ethiopia have killed at least 157 people, many of them as they tried to rescue survivors of an earlier mudslide, local authorities said Tuesday.
U.S. airline regulators have opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines, which is still struggling to restore operations on Tuesday, more than four full days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and disrupted global air travel.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is making her first visit to a battleground state Tuesday after locking up enough support from Democratic delegates to win her party's nomination to challenge Republican former president Donald Trump, two days after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Google is planning to keep third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, it said on Monday, after years of pledging to phase out the tiny packets of code meant to track users on the internet.
Cybercriminals are already capitalizing on the chaos from Friday’s massive global tech outage by promoting fake websites filled with malicious software designed to compromise unsuspecting victims.
Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
In an episode of 'The Simpsons' from 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes U.S. president and wears an outfit strikingly similar to the one America’s first female Vice-President Kamala Harris wore to the 2021 inauguration
If you're trying to get up to speed on Vice President Kamala Harris' swift emergence as Democrats' possible nominee this fall, you really need to know your memes.
Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as music superstars Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, a year after Hollywood strikes muted last year's event.
Hundreds of Ontario's liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that saw their doors close in early July.
Doing business across provincial lines is starting to get easier but progress is slow, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
Canada's most decorated athlete learned the power of grace heading into her third, but perhaps not her last, Olympic Games.
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
An out-of-control wildfire that has prompted an evacuation alert south of Princeton, B.C., has spread to an estimated 911 hectares.
Toronto police say they are seeing an increase in the number of assaults on parking enforcement officers (PEOs) in the city, which the chief of police is describing as a 'disturbing trend.'
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will hold a new conference on Tuesday morning to reveal more details on the death of polar bear Baffin last week.
Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta Tuesday.
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
Ottawa police hit the brakes on five stunt drivers in Barrhaven over the weekend, including one driver going 181 km/h on Strandherd Drive.
A plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard, authorities said.
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.
About $80,000 in electronics were recently stolen from a store in Cold Lake, police say.
102 Avenue in the Glenora neighbourhood was closed to traffic early Tuesday morning because of a house fire.
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
Halifax Regional Police is asking motorists to avoid the area of Monique Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S.
The Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that its promised program to encourage people to buy local will apply only at Sobeys Inc. grocery stores and the provincial liquor corporation.
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding two investigations.
Residents in a south-Winnipeg neighbourhood are ready to take matters into their own hands following a rash of car break-ins late last week.
The Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation (SBDFB) is letting all industry entities know they have a duty to consult framework for all present and future projects.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
A Court of King's Bench judge has dismissed a challenge of Regina's new ward boundaries.
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
If you're in the northern or central Saskatchewan, then you've likely been in the thick of the smoke – largely the result of fires burning across the province's north.
An air conditioning system shut down at St. Paul's Hospital caused heat exhaustion for some staff over the weekend, according to Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents a number of healthcare workers.
The judge presiding in a murder case in Sudbury is allowing evidence to be introduced showing the accused had a knife in her possession shortly before the stabbing.
Emergency repairs to the Abitibi ferry north of Cochrane, Ont., has left dozens of people with only a heavily pitted, single-lane logging road as a means to leave the area.
A serious collision between a motor vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy has sent one person to hospital.
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 31-year-old woman after an assault with a weapon report.
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
A police officer laid criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy found driving a pickup truck in Barrie's south end allegedly with a weapon and drugs in his possession.
A horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car on Grey Road 9.
Windsor police officers are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.
Chatham-Kent police say that a 911 hang up call led to the arrest of a wanted man.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in the Sooke Potholes Regional Park on Vancouver Island Monday afternoon.
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
The trial of two men charged with conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts border blockade in Alberta is expected to hear more testimony today from one of the accused.
After a wetter-than-usual spring, wildfire season is starting to kick into high gear.
To maintain a healthy ecosystem in the Beaver Mines area, Calgary Wildlife rehabilitated and released a two-year-old female beaver Monday morning.
Two ATV drivers travelling with a group were charged with impaired driving after a single ATV crash in the North Bay area Sunday.
As the dog days of summer push on, Lifesaving Society Ontario has designated this week National Drowning Prevention Week.
Members of CUPE Local 894 who work at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie have voted in favour of a strike to back their contract demands and are scheduled to hit the picket lines July 26.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
