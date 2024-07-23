Kamala Harris likely to follow path blazed by Biden on Canada-U.S. relationship
Observers expect Kamala Harris to follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s roadmap for America’s relationship with Canada as she moves to secure the Democratic party's presidential nomination.
“On the key things that matter for Canada-U.S. relations, her outlook is very similar to the president,” said Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington.
Biden endorsed Harris, his second-in-command, as he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Sunday.
Biden bowed to weeks of pressure after appearing confused and frail during a debate with Republican rival Donald Trump last month, followed by missteps on the world stage during the NATO leaders' conference.
The vice-president moved quickly to shore up support for her bid to be the party's presidential nominee. Harris has received the blessing of important Democratic figures including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who holds significant influence and sway within the party.
"The most important thing is the remarkable degree to which the party has coalesced around Harris," said the University of Pennsylvania’s Marc Trussler.
Trussler, director of data science for the university’s program on opinion research and election studies, said the main risk of Biden’s departure was whether the Democrats could present a united front in his wake.
Harris looks to be able to sweep the support of delegates ahead of the party’s national convention next month, where a choice of presidential candidate will be confirmed.
Trussler, who is Canadian, said Biden’s departure and the party’s response was a critical moment for the Democrats to decide what the election was going to be about: Biden’s mental acuity or Trump's policies.
"It seems more likely than not this election will now be about Donald Trump," Trussler said.
Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., said the relationship between the two countries flourished under the leadership of Biden, who she described as "an experienced, thoughtful and dedicated leader."
Even so, Canadians have been reaching out to Democrats and Republicans alike for months to make their case for co-operation ahead of the November election. Top of mind is the looming review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2026.
Harris was one of 10 U.S. senators to vote against the trade agreement, saying it didn't do enough to protect American workers or the environment.
During his presidency, Trump pushed for renegotiation of the old North American Free Trade Agreement and his administration introduced billions of dollars' worth of tariffs, particularly on Chinese imports. He has threatened more tariffs and decreased aid to Ukraine, fighting off Russia's invasion, if he wins a second term in office.
"Under our leadership, the United States will be respected again," Trump said last week during a lengthy speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Softwood lumber and Canada’s digital services tax are key areas of contention for both Republicans and Democrats.
Biden’s tenure brought some stability but not much change. He largely kept Trump’s tariffs in place, despite promises to reverse them. There has also been tension over the Biden administration's Buy American procurement rules.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wasn't concerned by some signaling that Democrats could continue leaning toward protectionist policies under Harris. Singh, speaking from Timmons, Ont., told reporters that Trump was a bully but Biden was more open to compromise on important aspects of trade.
Melissa Haussman, professor emeritus at Carleton University in Ottawa, said she believes Harris "gets it" on trade, especially with Canada.
Garry Keller, vice-president of the lobby firm Strategy Corp., said he expects those protectionist policies to continue under the Harris banner.
The Democrats will have to work hard to win the blue-wall states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, said Keller, who was chief of staff to former Conservative foreign minister John Baird.
In 2016, they swung Republican when Trump went on to win, and in 2020 they went Democrat and helped put Biden in the White House.
Canadians should focus less on how this specific election turns out, said Alasdair Roberts, a professor of public policy at University of Massachusetts Amherst. Instead, Roberts said, Canadian governments need to build long-term strategies to deal with an increasingly tumultuous American political system
"The long-term reality for Canada, regardless of who wins this election, is that the United States is going through a period of political and social instability that's going to last for several years," said Roberts, a Canadian.
The powers of the president and the role of the federal government have expanded since the Second World War and it’s now a "winner-takes-all competition," Roberts said. It has led to an increasingly volatile electoral environment and makes America an increasingly difficult neighbour.
The challenge for Canadians, Roberts said, is "figuring out how to manage that instability."
That means "intensified, distributed diplomacy” which doesn’t just focus on Washington, he said. It must also include conversations with state governments, critical industries and American citizens themselves.
Roberts suspects leaders in Ottawa and across Canada are already coming up with plans for worst-case scenarios for the relationship with Canada’s largest partner. He said they are likely asking "what you can do to reduce dependence on the United States."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN
Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
NEW 'The Simpsons' are once again getting credit for predicting American politics
In an episode of 'The Simpsons' from 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes U.S. president and wears an outfit strikingly similar to the one America’s first female Vice-President Kamala Harris wore to the 2021 inauguration
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu signals ceasefire deal could be shaping up as deaths top 39,000
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled that a ceasefire deal that would free dozens of hostages from captivity in Gaza could be taking shape.
Evacuation order issued for Jasper National Park as wildfire burns south of townsite
An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Jasper and anyone within Jasper National Park as a result of a wildfire burning south of the town.
Thinking of shoplifting? It's not worth the cost: paralegal expert
Shoplifting and retail theft have become a $5 billion annual problem and the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is concerned about thefts becoming more brazen and violent with weapons being used.
Athletes show off stylish and expensive team clothing for the 2024 Olympic Games
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen
A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
Thinking of shoplifting? It's not worth the cost: paralegal expert
Shoplifting and retail theft have become a $5 billion annual problem and the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is concerned about thefts becoming more brazen and violent with weapons being used.
Fuel spill sparks evacuation worries for Nunavut community
A gasoline spill in Nunavut prompted what some officials characterized as an evacuation, although the territory's government says no evacuation was ordered.
-
2 Albertans accused of threatening to kill Trudeau, Freeland, Singh
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
-
Evacuation order issued for Jasper National Park as wildfire burns south of townsite
An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Jasper and anyone within Jasper National Park as a result of a wildfire burning south of the town.
N.S. community in shock after 3 people killed in vehicle crash
Traffic on Highway 19 in Inverness County, Cape Breton has returned to normal, but the community remains in mourning following a collision that claimed the lives of three people, including two youths from the area.
Death toll in southern Ethiopia mudslides rises to at least 157 as search operations continue
At least 157 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, many of them as they tried to rescue survivors of an earlier mudslide, local authorities said Tuesday.
-
Hamas and Fatah sign declaration in Beijing on ending yearslong rift as war rages in Gaza
Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending a yearslong rift, the groups said Tuesday, taking a step toward resolving a deep divide which has lingered for years despite repeated attempts at unifying the sides.
A Missouri judge on Monday overturned the conviction of Christopher Dunn, who has spent more than 30 years in prison for a killing he has long contended he didn’t commit.
U.S. President Joe Biden's 'symptoms have almost resolved completely' from COVID-19, according to his physician, as the president on Monday remained out of public view for the fifth straight day.
A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.
Harris has support of enough Democratic delegates to become party's presidential nominee: AP survey

Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party's nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey taken in the aftermath of President Joe Biden's decision to drop his bid for re-election.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN
Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN

Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.
-
A period that starts a conversation: Olympic wrestler tackles taboo topic
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
-
Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Google scraps plan to remove cookies from Chrome
Google scraps plan to remove cookies from Chrome

Google is planning to keep third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, it said on Monday, after years of pledging to phase out the tiny packets of code meant to track users on the internet.
-
Hackers are already taking advantage of the CrowdStrike outage chaos
Hackers are already taking advantage of the CrowdStrike outage chaos

Cybercriminals are already capitalizing on the chaos from Friday's massive global tech outage by promoting fake websites filled with malicious software designed to compromise unsuspecting victims.
-
Small businesses grapple with global tech outages created by CrowdStrike
Small businesses grapple with global tech outages created by CrowdStrike

Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
NEW 'The Simpsons' are once again getting credit for predicting American politics
'The Simpsons' are once again getting credit for predicting American politics

In an episode of 'The Simpsons' from 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes U.S. president and wears an outfit strikingly similar to the one America's first female Vice-President Kamala Harris wore to the 2021 inauguration
-
Harris steps into the limelight. And the coconut trees and memes have followed
If you're trying to get up to speed on Vice President Kamala Harris' swift emergence as Democrats' possible nominee this fall, you really need to know your memes.
-
Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen among stars set to attend Toronto film festival
Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as music superstars Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, a year after Hollywood strikes muted last year's event.
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today after strike
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today after strike

Hundreds of Ontario's liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that saw their doors close in early July.
-
Faster progress needed on removing interprovincial trade barriers: CFIB report
Doing business across provincial lines is starting to get easier but progress is slow, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
-
Are you struggling to keep up with your mortgage payments? We want to hear from you
Are you one of the many Canadians struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments and trying to keep their home? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
-
IN PICTURES Here's what Calgary's new event centre 'Scotia Place' will look like
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
-
Barcelona will raise tourist tax for cruise passengers, mayor says
Barcelona will raise the tourist tax for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours, the mayor said in an interview published on Sunday.
Athletes show off stylish and expensive team clothing for the 2024 Olympic Games
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
-
Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-
Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.
-
Culture change to safer sport starting slowly for Canada's athletes bound for Paris
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
-
900 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here are the hot spots for thefts
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
-
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Social media prank could lead to charges after teens allegedly damage homes
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
Benefit concert to be held for N.B. teen badly injured in 'freak accident'
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Emotions running high as wildfires threaten B.C. towns
As the province enters the heart of wildfire season, British Columbia communities threatened by flames are under extreme stress and facing a range of emotions with the uncertainty of whether they’ll have to flee their homes, and whether they’ll have anything to come back to.
-
2nd woman found dead in English Bay: Vancouver police
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.
-
'Every day': Bear sightings surge on the North Shore
Adam Perzow says bear encounters in his neighbourhood have become routine.
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
-
SIU investigating serious crash involving Toronto police cruiser, ATV in North York
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police cruiser was involved in a serious crash with an ATV in North York late Monday night.
-
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today after strike
Hundreds of Ontario's liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that saw their doors close in early July.
Evacuation order issued for Jasper National Park as wildfire burns south of townsite
An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Jasper and anyone within Jasper National Park as a result of a wildfire burning south of the town.
-
Calgary woman, 19, identified as victim in weekend homicide
Calgary police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting in the community of Vista Heights over the weekend.
-
More details on polar bear death at Calgary Zoo expected Tuesday
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will hold a new conference on Tuesday morning to reveal more details on the death of polar bear Baffin last week.
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff charged with impaired driving
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'
-
Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa with the risk of afternoon showers
It will be a mainly sunny, hot and humid day in Ottawa, but you may want to bring an umbrella if you have plans outdoors late this afternoon and this evening.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
-
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.
-
What to know about the Canadian ties of Kamala Harris, Biden's choice for successor
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Evacuation order issued for Jasper National Park as wildfire burns south of townsite
An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Jasper and anyone within Jasper National Park as a result of a wildfire burning south of the town.
-
2 Albertans accused of threatening to kill Trudeau, Freeland, Singh
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
-
A historic Edmonton heat wave
The past week has been the hottest stretch of weather on record for the City of Edmonton.
Police identify body of man who washed ashore on Nova Scotia's Sable Island
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
-
N.S. community in shock after 3 people killed in vehicle crash
Traffic on Highway 19 in Inverness County, Cape Breton has returned to normal, but the community remains in mourning following a collision that claimed the lives of three people, including two youths from the area.
-
14-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in P.E.I.
A 14-year-old male died in a motorcycle crash in Murray River, P.E.I., on Saturday.
Sage Creek residents looking at possible watch group to help curb crime
Residents in a south-Winnipeg neighbourhood are ready to take matters into their own hands following a rash of car break-ins late last week.
-
'It's a bright future': Fisher River Cree Nation buys Rubin Block
Now there is a plan to put the Rubin Block to use once again. Fisher River Cree Nation has purchased the building for housing. It will have 13 units of one, two, three, and four-bedroom suites for families.
-
Zebra mussels found in popular Manitoba waterway
The Manitoba government is dealing with another discovery of zebra mussels.
Here are the routes WestJet is expanding in Sask.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. judge dismisses challenge of Regina’s new ward boundaries
A Court of King's Bench judge has dismissed a challenge of Regina's new ward boundaries.
-
Funeral date set for Isabella 'Bella Brave' Thomson
A funeral date has been set for Isabella Thomson – the social media starlet who compelled millions with her medical journey.
Waterloo woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
-
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
-
Province to build new hospital on University of Waterloo campus
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
Smoke blankets much of Saskatchewan to start the week
If you're in the northern or central Saskatchewan, then you've likely been in the thick of the smoke – largely the result of fires burning across the province's north.
-
'Incredibly hot': St. Paul's Hospital went without air conditioning for days
An air conditioning system shut down at St. Paul's Hospital caused heat exhaustion for some staff over the weekend, according to Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents a number of healthcare workers.
-
Here are the routes WestJet is expanding in Sask.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
Woman charged with stabbing Sudbury victim 103 times
The judge presiding in a murder case in Sudbury is allowing evidence to be introduced showing the accused had a knife in her possession shortly before the stabbing.
-
Two charged in North Bay for impaired ATV driving after crash
Two ATV drivers travelling with a group were charged with impaired driving after a single ATV crash in the North Bay area Sunday.
-
Sudden closure of Abitibi River ferry strands dozens in northern Ont.
Emergency repairs to the Abitibi ferry north of Cochrane, Ont., has left dozens of people with only a heavily pitted, single-lane logging road as a means to leave the area.
Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrids no longer allowed on local ferries
The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has issued a public notice, saying 2017 to 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are no longer allowed on their ferries.
-
Collision involving horse-drawn buggy sends one to hospital
A serious collision between a motor vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy has sent one person to hospital.
-
Woman arrested following assault with a weapon report: Police
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 31-year-old woman after an assault with a weapon report.
Buggy struck by car in Grey Bruce County
A horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car on Grey Road 9.
-
Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
-
Pickup truck goes up in flames in Tiny Twp.
Conc. Road 3 in Tiny Twp. was closed while a truck fire was extinguished Monday.
Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrids no longer allowed on local ferries
The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has issued a public notice, saying 2017 to 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are no longer allowed on their ferries.
-
Windsor police issue warrant repeat violent offender
The Windsor Police Service has issued a warrant for a man wanted on numerous charges.
-
Eligible voters living in Windsor could decide the U.S. election: experts
It’s an electrifying two weeks for watchers of the U.S. presidential race – especially for the thousands of Windsor residents eligible to vote stateside in November.
Crews battling human-caused wildfire near Sooke, B.C.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in the Sooke Potholes Regional Park on Vancouver Island Monday afternoon.
-
'Aggressive burning conditions' fuel growth of B.C.'s Shetland Creek wildfire
More aggressive fire behaviour is expected Monday on the Shetland Creek Wildfire, which has destroyed structures, forced evacuations and led to the closure of a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in south-central B.C.
-
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Increase in wildfires leads to a smoky sky in Lethbridge
After a wetter-than-usual spring, wildfire season is starting to kick into high gear.
-
Wildlife group rehabilitates, relocates beaver to maintain healthy eco-system
To maintain a healthy ecosystem in the Beaver Mines area, Calgary Wildlife rehabilitated and released a two-year-old female beaver Monday morning.
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Two charged in North Bay for impaired ATV driving after crash
Two ATV drivers travelling with a group were charged with impaired driving after a single ATV crash in the North Bay area Sunday.
-
Week spotlights importance of water safety
As the dog days of summer push on, Lifesaving Society Ontario has designated this week National Drowning Prevention Week.
-
Strike deadline looms at Sault’s Group Health Centre
Members of CUPE Local 894 who work at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie have voted in favour of a strike to back their contract demands and are scheduled to hit the picket lines July 26.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'