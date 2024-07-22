Business

    • Are you struggling to keep up with your mortgage payments? We want to hear from you

    Are you one of the many Canadians struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments and trying to keep their home? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo) Are you one of the many Canadians struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments and trying to keep their home? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)
    Share

    The housing crisis has emerged as one of Canada's most prominent issues in the 21st century, with Canadians young and old trying to navigate astronomical prices and a shrinking market.

    While some struggle to pay their rent each month, others are having a difficult time making their mortgage payments. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the mortgage delinquency rate in Ontario was up 135.2 per cent compared to a year earlier, while B.C. residents' rate of missing their mortgage payments rose 62.2 per cent.

    Some homeowners, like Kitchener, Ont., resident Gerry Best, have reached a point where they would rather sell their home than deal with mortgage payments increasing, in his case, by as much as $2,000.

    And earlier this month, a Nanos Research survey found that housing, and concerns over the cost, is quickly overtaking jobs, the economy and the environment as the issue of top national concern.

    "Many Canadians, especially young Canadians, feel like they are getting crushed with high interest rates and just the general cost of housing, whether they are renting or paying for a mortgage," Nanos said.

    If you're a Canadian struggling to keep up with your mortgage payments, or have been forced to find alternative ways to keep your home, we want to hear from you.

    Share your story with us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.

    Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN

    Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News