Autos

    • Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada

    The Ford company logo is seen outside a dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The Ford company logo is seen outside a dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Share

    Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.

    The recall impacts certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022.

    In the U.S., nearly 43,000 vehicles were recalled and the recall cited that gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires.

    Ford said its mechanics won't actually be replacing the fuel injectors but will instead install a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle.

    The company says this repair was successful when a similar issue was reported in 2022.

    According to Ford, an update to the engine control software will trigger a dashboard warning light if there's an issue, allowing drivers to park in a safe location, stop the vehicle and arrange for service. 

    With files from The Associated Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

    O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security

    As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News