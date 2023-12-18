Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe.
Health officials are warning consumers, retailers and restaurants not to buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if they don't know the source.
That's especially important for individuals who are vulnerable to serious illness from salmonella infection and those who care for them. High-risk groups include young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is especially concerned because many of the illnesses have been severe and because victims include people who ate cantaloupe served in childcare centres and long-term care facilities.
Here's what we know about this outbreak:
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SICKENED IN THE CANTALOUPE SALMONELLA OUTBREAK?
Overall, at least 302 people in the U.S. and 153 in Canada have been sickened in this outbreak. That includes four killed and 129 hospitalized in the U.S. and six killed and 53 hospitalized in Canada.
When did the cantaloupe outbreak begin?
The first U.S. case was a person who fell ill on Oct. 16, according to the CDC. The latest illness detected occurred on Nov. 28. Canadian health officials said people fell ill between mid-October and mid-November.
The first recalls were issued Nov. 6 in the U.S., according to the Food and Drug Administration. Multiple recalls of whole and cut fruit have followed.
WHERE DID THE CANTALOUPES COME FROM?
The cantaloupes implicated in this outbreak include two brands, Malichita and Rudy, that are grown in the Sonora area of Mexico. The fruit was imported by Sofia Produce LLC, of Nogales, Arizona, which does business as TruFresh, and Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC, of Los Angeles. So far, more than 36,000 boxes or cases of cantaloupe have been recalled.
On Dec. 15, Mexican health officials temporarily closed a melon-packing plant implicated in the outbreak.
Roughly one-third of FDA-regulated human food imported into the U.S. comes from Mexico, including about 60 per cent of fresh produce imports. The average American eats about 6 pounds of cantaloupe a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
HOW DID THE CANTALOUPES GET CONTAMINATED?
Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are still investigating, but cantaloupes generally are prone to contamination because they are "netted" melons with rough, bumpy rinds that make bacteria difficult to remove.
Salmonella bacteria are found in animals' intestines and can spread if their waste comes in contact with fruit in the field. Contamination can come from tainted water used in irrigation, or in cleaning and cooling the melons.
Poor hygienic practices of workers, pests in packing facilities and equipment that's not cleaned and sanitized properly can also lead to contamination, the FDA says.
The Mexico growing area saw powerful storms and hurricanes in late summer and early fall that resulted in flooding that could be a factor, said Trevor Suslow, a produce safety consultant and retired professor at the University of California, Davis.
Once the melons are contaminated, the nubby rinds harbour nutrients that can help the salmonella bacteria grow, Suslow said.
If the cantaloupe become mouldy or damaged, the bacteria can move from the outside of the rind to the inner layer or into the flesh. Also, when the fruit is sliced -- in a home kitchen, grocery store or processing plant -- the bacteria can spread to the flesh.
Cut fruit in a tray or clamshell package can harbour the bacteria. If the fruit isn't kept very cool, the germs can grow.
HOW SHOULD CONSUMERS HANDLE CANTALOUPE?
It is difficult to remove disease-causing bacteria from cantaloupe at home. Food safety experts recommend rinsing whole melons in cool water and scrubbing them with a clean produce brush and then drying completely.
Blanching the cantaloupes briefly in very hot water is another method, Suslow said. And Purdue University researchers found that household items such as vinegar and iodine diluted in water could reduce exterior contamination with salmonella by 99 per cent.
For high-risk people, it might be best to avoid cantaloupe, especially pre-cut cantaloupe and especially during an outbreak, said Amanda Deering, a Purdue University food scientist.
Understanding that certain foods can pose a serious health risk is key, she added.
"As consumers, we just assume that our food is safe," she said. "You don't want to think that a cantaloupe is what's going to take you out."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
A push is underway to raise the tax credit for volunteer firefighters after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
Canada
-
Police release photos of truck possibly linked to fatal shooting of Montreal Mafia figure
Six months after Montreal Mafia figure Francesco Del Balso was gunned down in broad daylight in Dorval, police have released surveillance footage of a possible getaway vehicle allegedly linked to the crime.
-
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
-
Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
A push is underway to raise the tax credit for volunteer firefighters after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
-
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.
-
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
World
-
UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid
The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.
-
Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
-
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
-
Jordan says it foiled plot against its security by Iran-linked smugglers from Syria
The Jordanian army said on Monday dozens of infiltrators from Syria crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives in what it said was a foiled plot against the kingdom's security.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Man charged with DUI after crashing into motorcade vehicle at Biden campaign headquarters
The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the president as he left his campaign headquarters, has been charged with DUI according to authorities in Wilmington, Delaware.
Politics
-
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
-
Freeland 'absolutely' thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
-
Liberals don't want to regulate speech with online harms bill, justice minister says
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani says he hopes to avoid accusations the Liberal government is trying to regulate or curb speech with its planned bill to protect citizens from online harms.
Health
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
-
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
Sci-Tech
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Entertainment
-
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
-
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offence claims, U.K. media say
Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offence allegations, British media reported Monday.
-
Lucasfilm, APTN join plans for Ojibwe version of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'
The galaxy of 'Star Wars' is expanding once again as plans take shape to translate the original 1977 Hollywood hit into the Ojibwe language.
Business
-
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
-
European Union investigating Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law
The European Union is looking into whether Elon Musk's online platform X breached tough new social media regulations in the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect.
-
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Lifestyle
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Sports
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.