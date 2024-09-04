Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch

Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.

Reached by CTV News, an Ontario health ministry spokesperson wrote in a statement that "vaccines will be available once Ontario receives supply from Health Canada following their regulatory authorization of the new, updated vaccine formulation."

"It is estimated Ontario, and other provinces, will receive supply from Health Canada in October," she added.

Alberta's health ministry has confirmed a similar situation, where old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available.

Health Canada told CTV News Calgary that the swap should be timed so that there is uninterrupted access to vaccines.

CTV News has sought further comment from Health Canada on what it will do to remedy what appears to be a widespread gap in access to vaccines.

More details to come.