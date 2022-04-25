Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Chart every case of COVID-19 in each province and territory across the country

COVID-19 cases charted across Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

Vaccine Tracker

Track the number of people in Canada and around the world who have received vaccinations

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win U.S. Congress

Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden's laptop.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social