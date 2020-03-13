Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 2:17PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 3:04PM EDT
The first case of COVID-19 in Canada was confirmed on January 25, 2020, after a man travelling from Wuhan, China, tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then the virus has made its way through 7 provinces and as of March 13, 2020, Canada has reported 178 cases.
