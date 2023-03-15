Blueberries have joined green beans in this year's Dirty Dozen list
Blueberries, beloved by nutritionists for their anti-inflammatory properties, have joined fiber-rich green beans in this year's Dirty Dozen of nonorganic produce with the most pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit environmental health organization.
In the 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, researchers analyzed testing data on 46,569 samples of 46 fruits and vegetables conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Each year, a rotating list of produce is tested by USDA staffers who wash, peel or scrub fruits and vegetables as consumers would before the food is examined for 251 different pesticides.
As in 2022, strawberries and spinach continued to hold the top two spots on the Dirty Dozen, followed by three greens — kale, collard and mustard. Listed next were peaches, pears, nectarines, apples, grapes, bell and hot peppers, and cherries. Blueberries and green beans were 11th and 12th on the list.
A total of 210 pesticides were found on the 12 foods, the report said. Kale, collard and mustard greens contained the largest number of different pesticides — 103 types — followed by hot and bell peppers at 101.
"Some of the USDA's tests show traces of pesticides long since banned by the Environmental Protection Agency. Much stricter federal regulation and oversight of these chemicals is needed," the report said.
"Pesticides are toxic by design," said Jane Houlihan, former senior vice president of research for EWG. She was not involved in the report.
"They are intended to harm living organisms, and this inherent toxicity has implications for children's health, including potential risk for hormone dysfunction, cancer, and harm to the developing brain and nervous system," said Houlihan, who is now research director for Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an organization dedicated to reducing babies' exposures to neurotoxic chemicals.
Clean 15 option
There is good news, though. Concerned consumers can consider choosing conventionally grown vegetables and fruits from the EWG's Clean 15, a list of crops that tested lowest in pesticides, the report said. Nearly 65% of the foods on the list had no detectable levels of pesticide.
Avocados topped 2023's list of least contaminated produce again this year, followed by sweet corn in second place. Pineapple, onions and papaya, frozen sweet peas, asparagus, honeydew melon, kiwi, cabbage, mushrooms, mangoes, sweet potatoes, watermelon, and carrots made up the rest of the list.
Being exposed to a variety of foods without pesticides is especially important during pregnancy and throughout childhood, experts say. Developing children need the combined nutrients but are also harder hit by contaminants such as pesticides.
"Pesticide exposure during pregnancy may lead to an increased risk of birth defects, low birth weight, and fetal death," the American Academy of Pediatrics noted. "Exposure in childhood has been linked to attention and learning problems, as well as cancer."
The AAP suggests parents and caregivers consult the shopper's guide if they are concerned about their child's exposure to pesticides.
Houlihan, director of Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, agreed: "Every choice to reduce pesticides in the diet is a good choice for a child."
BLUEBERRIES AND GREEN BEANS
Nearly 90 per cent of blueberry and green bean samples had concerning findings, the report said.
In 2016, the last time green beans were inspected, samples contained 51 different pesticides, according to the report. The latest round of testing found 84 different pest killers, and 6% of samples tested positive for acephate, an insecticide banned from use in the vegetable in 2011 by the EPA.
"One sample of non-organic green beans had acephate at a level 500 times greater than the limit set by the EPA," said Alexis Temkin, a toxicologist at the EWG with expertise in toxic chemicals and pesticides.
When last tested in 2014, blueberries contained over 50 different pesticides. Testing in 2020 and 2021 found 54 different pesticides — about the same amount. Two insecticides, phosmet and malathion, were found on nearly 10% of blueberry samples, though the levels decreased over the past decade.
Acephate, phosmet and malathion are organophosphates, which interfere with the normal function of the nervous system, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A high dose of these chemicals can cause difficulty breathing, nausea, a lower heart rate, vomiting, weakness, paralysis and seizures, the CDC said. If exposed over an extended time to smaller amounts, people may "feel tired or weak, irritable, depressed, or forgetful."
Why would levels of some pesticides be higher today than in the past?
"We do see drops in some pesticides since the early '90s when the Food Quality Protection Act was put into place," Temkin said. "But we're also seeing increases of other pesticides that have been substituted in their place which may not be any safer. That's why there's a push towards overall reduction in pesticide use."
Chris Novak, president and CEO of CropLife America, an industry association, told CNN the report "willfully misrepresented" the USDA data.
"Farmers use pesticides to control insects and fungal diseases that threaten the healthfulness and safety of fruits and vegetables," Novak said via email. "Misinformation about pesticides and various growing methods breeds hesitancy and confusion, resulting in many consumers opting to skip fresh produce altogether."
The Institute of Food Technologists, an industry association, told CNN that emphasis should be placed on meeting the legal limits of pesticides established by significant scientific consensus.
"We all agree that the best-case scenario of pesticide residues would be as close to zero as possible and there should be continued science-based efforts to further reduce residual pesticides," said Bryan Hitchcock, IFT's chief science and technology officer.
SWITCH SOURCES, EXPERTS SUGGEST
Many fruits and veggies with higher levels of pesticides are critical to a balanced diet, so don't give them up, experts say. Instead, avoid most pesticides by choosing to eat organic versions of the most contaminated crops. While organic foods are not more nutritious, the majority have little to no pesticide residue, Temkin said.
"If a person switches to an organic diet, the levels of pesticides in their urine rapidly decrease," Temkin told CNN. "We see it time and time again."
If organic isn't available or too pricey, "I would definitely recommend peeling and washing thoroughly with water," Temkin said. "Steer away from detergents or other advertised items. Rinsing with water will reduce pesticide levels."
Additional tips on washing produce, provided by the US Food and Drug Administration, include:
- Handwashing with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after preparing fresh produce.
- Rinsing produce before peeling, so dirt and bacteria aren't transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable.
- Using a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce like apples and melons.
- Drying the produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Radiation-detecting satellite by team of Canadian students successfully launched into space
A miniature satellite designed and built by Canadian university students and researchers has successfully launched into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Downing of U.S. drone likely an 'isolated incident': Canadian military analyst
The downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, an act the Americans are blaming on a Russian fighter jet, appears to be an 'isolated incident,' a former NATO commander and Canadian military analyst says.
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Elon Musk brought internet to Brazil's Amazon. Criminals love it.
Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. They were met with gunfire, and the shooters escaped, leaving behind an increasingly familiar find for authorities: Starlink internet units.
'Stalkerware': Scientists study 14 spyware apps to see how they can infiltrate your phone
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
Canada
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
3 victims remain in critical condition after Monday's crash in Amqui
Three people are still fighting for their lives, two days after a pickup truck plowed into almost a dozen pedestrians walking down a street in the Quebec town of Amqui.
-
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
-
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Radiation-detecting satellite by team of Canadian students successfully launched into space
A miniature satellite designed and built by Canadian university students and researchers has successfully launched into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | Dash cam captures motorcyclist flipping over hood of car after crash at an Australian intersection
A motorcyclist is lucky to have only minor injuries after a crash that resembled a 'Hollywood extreme action movie' sent him flipping over the hood of a car in an intersection in Australia, a witness says.
-
Putin hosts Assad, expected to focus on rebuilding Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin for talks expected to focus on rebuilding Syria after a devastating civil war and mending Damascus' ties with Turkiye.
-
Macron's pension plan advances despite strikes across France
French people hoping to preserve their retirement benefits took to the streets in a nationwide protest on Wednesday as a committee of lawmakers met behind closed doors to approve the wording of President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension plan.
-
U.S., Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday about the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, which had brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. It was the first call between Austin and Defense Secretary Sergei Shoigu since October.
-
Former Australian PM says subs 'worst deal in all history'
Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on his nation's plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernize its fleet, saying 'it must be the worst deal in all history.'
-
Videos show scattered protests during Iran's fire festival
Iranians have held scattered anti-government protests during an annual fire festival with ancient roots, according to videos circulating online.
Politics
-
'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
Health
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
Blueberries have joined green beans in this year's Dirty Dozen list
Blueberries, beloved by nutritionists for their anti-inflammatory properties, have joined fiber-rich green beans in this year's Dirty Dozen of nonorganic produce with the most pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit environmental health organization.
Sci-Tech
-
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.
-
Elon Musk brought internet to Brazil's Amazon. Criminals love it.
Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. They were met with gunfire, and the shooters escaped, leaving behind an increasingly familiar find for authorities: Starlink internet units.
-
Radiation-detecting satellite by team of Canadian students successfully launched into space
A miniature satellite designed and built by Canadian university students and researchers has successfully launched into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Entertainment
-
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer and songwriter, dead at 71
Bobby Caldwell, the soulful singer and songwriter behind R&B hits like 'What You Won't Do For Love' and 'Open Your Eyes,' has died, according to a statement from his wife, Mary Caldwell.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
Business
-
Canadian tech sector expects collapse of SVB to have 'chilling' effect on investments
Members of Canada's technology sector say they're worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in the already-hampered sector.
-
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
Lifestyle
-
A Japanese YouTube star became a lawmaker last year. Now he's been fired for never coming to work
A YouTube star who became a Japanese lawmaker has been stripped of his role after he failed to show up for a single day of work in parliament.
-
What to know about pi on Pi Day
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
-
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Sports
-
Canada beats Colombia 5-0 at World Baseball Classic, Freeman leaves game with injury
Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings in his national team debut and Canada shut out Colombia 5-0 Tuesday at the World Baseball Classic.
-
Soccer fan banned from every U.K. stadium for racially abusing Premier League star
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a "landmark ruling."
-
Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India
Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Autos
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.