Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including Skims kids' sleep sets, ground pork and leaf blowers.

Food

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for Centennial Food Service's ground pork due to possible metal pieces in the meat.

The 5-kilogram packages of ground pork have production dates listed as Nov. 6 and 8 of 2023.

The CFIA did not mention whether there have been any reports of illness associated with the product nor how the recall was triggered.

This comes after the CFIA recalled Wednesday Balocco's Ciambelle biscuits, in the cream and egg flavour, due to possible plastic pieces in the cookies.

The 350-gram bags can be identified by their Universal Product Code 8001100011875 and best-before date of Jan. 31, 2025.

Kids' sleepwear

Health Canada issued a joint recall Thursday for Skims' children's fleece sleep set due to flammability hazards.

The recall involving Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand is for matching plaid shirt and pants sleepwear sets in four colours: blue, multi, cypress and wine. The recalled sets were sold in sizes ranging from 2T to 10.

They've been recalled because they do not meet flammability standards for the Children's Sleepwear Regulations, the advisory said.

According to the recall, loose-fitting sleepwear can make contact with stoves, candles and matches more easily than tight-fitting sleepwear, increasing the risk of burns to a child's body.

The company said only 23 sleep sets were sold in Canada from November 2023 to February 2024, and more than 800 were sold in the U.S.

As of April 19, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the sleep sets and contact Skims for a refund.

Foam rollers

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Creativity Street's foam rollers due to higher-than-normal lead levels.

The kids' foam rollers can be identified by Universal Product Code 021196051706, located on the back of the cardboard label of the packaging.

The rollers have a yellow pattern and plastic handles in various colours, the recall said.

The handles of the foam rollers contain lead, posing a risk of exposure to kids. According to the recall, lead is toxic and has serious health effects, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea and serious brain injury.

The company said 24 foam rollers were sold in Canada between September 2023 and January 2024.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada as of April 19.

Health Canada urges customers to stop using the foam rollers and contact Dixon for a return and refund.

Leaf blowers

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for DR Power's leaf vacuums and blowers due to laceration hazard.

The recall impacts three products – a leaf blower, a tow-behind leaf vacuum and a walk-behind leaf vacuum – which were sold in orange and black.

The full list of the blowers' and vacuums' model numbers is on Health Canada's website.

The recall said the equipment's components can come loose inside the unit and eject, which could cause injuries to both the users and those nearby.

The company said 953 units have been sold in Canada from September 2014 to February 2024, and while no incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada, 22 incidents have been reported in the U.S.

Hand bed rails

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Essential Medical Supply’s hand bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards.

The recall involves four different configurations of the rails, including with and without floor supports and pouches.

The recall said when the hand bed rail is attached to a bed, the user can become trapped within it, or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This can cause injury or even death by asphyxiation, it added.

As of April 24, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries, and only 20 units were sold in Canada between October 2006 to December 2021.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the hand bed rails.