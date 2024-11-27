Entertainment

    • 'We, the Data' book on mass surveillance wins Balsillie Prize for Public Policy

    Author Wendy H. Wong poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Writers' Trust of Canada Author Wendy H. Wong poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Writers' Trust of Canada
    Share
    Toronto -

    Wendy H. Wong has won the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for her book on how mass data collection affects democratic freedom.

    The Writers' Trust of Canada presented Wong with the $60,000 award for "We, the Data: Human Rights in the Digital Age" at a private dinner in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

    Wong is a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus in Kelowna.

    Jurors praised her book as an "eye-opening, gripping look at the ways in which humanity is being codified, monitored, and tracked at alarming speed and intensity — in largely unaccountable ways."

    The Balsillie Prize, administered by the Writers' Trust and sponsored by the Balsillie Family Foundation, goes to a book of non-fiction that advances and influences public policy debates.

    This year's shortlisted authors, who each receive $5,000, were Gregor Craigie for "Our Crumbling Foundation: How We Solve Canada’s Housing Crisis"; Christopher Pollon for "Pitfall: The Race to Mine the World’s Most Vulnerable Places" and M.G. Vassanji for "Nowhere, Exactly: On Identity and Belonging."

    "We, the Data" was also a finalist for this year's Lionel Gelber Prize, administered by the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto, which goes to the world's best book on international affairs.

    __

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News