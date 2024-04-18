Colin Jost names one celebrity who is great at hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Colin Jost, who has worked on “Saturday Night Live” for almost two decades, has seen a lot of guest hosts visit the comedy show and has some thoughts on who does it best.

The “Weekend Update” anchor appeared on the April 16 episode of the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast, where he dropped some names.

“Adam Driver is especially good at the table read,” Jost revealed. Driver has been an “SNL” guest host four times.

“He makes a choice for all those pieces, and an interesting choice, in the same way Will Ferrell does,” Jost added, saying of Ferrell, “Obviously he knows it in a whole other way.”

Ferrell was an “SNL” castmember from 1995 to 2002, and has hosted five times.

Jost also spoke about his two-year-old son, Cosmo, who he shares with wife Scarlet Johansson.

“He’s only two and he’s a pretty good swimmer actually, like he’s almost independent swimming, which is kinda crazy. He’s a smart guy, too, such a fun kid,” he said.