Entertainment

    • Colin Jost names one celebrity who is great at hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

    Colin Jost is the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update.' (Will Heath/NBC via CNN Newsource) Colin Jost is the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update.' (Will Heath/NBC via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Colin Jost, who has worked on “Saturday Night Live” for almost two decades, has seen a lot of guest hosts visit the comedy show and has some thoughts on who does it best.

    The “Weekend Update” anchor appeared on the April 16 episode of the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast, where he dropped some names.

    “Adam Driver is especially good at the table read,” Jost revealed. Driver has been an “SNL” guest host four times.

    “He makes a choice for all those pieces, and an interesting choice, in the same way Will Ferrell does,” Jost added, saying of Ferrell, “Obviously he knows it in a whole other way.”

    Ferrell was an “SNL” castmember from 1995 to 2002, and has hosted five times.

    Jost also spoke about his two-year-old son, Cosmo, who he shares with wife Scarlet Johansson.

    “He’s only two and he’s a pretty good swimmer actually, like he’s almost independent swimming, which is kinda crazy. He’s a smart guy, too, such a fun kid,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News