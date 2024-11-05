Actor Paul Rudd hands out bottles of water to Pennsylvania voters

Actor Paul Rudd was caught on camera handing out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

"I just wanted to give people water," Rudd told MSNBC News. "They're waiting in line for a long time and it's a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting."

MSNBC bumped into Rudd while reporting live from a voting line at Philadelphia's Temple University, where some students reportedly waited as long as two hours to cast their ballots.

Pennsylvania is one of seven battleground states that could help determine the result of the 2024 U.S. election.

"We've been doing lots of stuff today here in Pennsylvania," Rudd said on Tuesday. "We wanted to come out and tell these students they're doing really great things."

The "Ant-Man" and "I Love You, Man" star also made headlines during the 2020 election for handing out cookies to voters waiting in the rain in Brooklyn.