    Actor Paul Rudd hands out bottles of water to Pennsylvania voters

    Paul Rudd arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Paul Rudd arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Actor Paul Rudd was caught on camera handing out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

    "I just wanted to give people water," Rudd told MSNBC News. "They're waiting in line for a long time and it's a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting."

    MSNBC bumped into Rudd while reporting live from a voting line at Philadelphia's Temple University, where some students reportedly waited as long as two hours to cast their ballots.

    Pennsylvania is one of seven battleground states that could help determine the result of the 2024 U.S. election.

    "We've been doing lots of stuff today here in Pennsylvania," Rudd said on Tuesday. "We wanted to come out and tell these students they're doing really great things."

    The "Ant-Man" and "I Love You, Man" star also made headlines during the 2020 election for handing out cookies to voters waiting in the rain in Brooklyn.

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

