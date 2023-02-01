Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

A goat is seen in a file photo. (Los Muertos Crew / Pexels.com) A goat is seen in a file photo. (Los Muertos Crew / Pexels.com)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Canada

World

  • Taiwan activates defences in response to China incursions

    Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations of 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy.

    Navy soldiers stand on a landing craft during a military drill in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The drill is staged by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry in response to recent renewed threats from China. (AP Photo/Daniel Ceng)

  • Trump's fundraising for presidential bid gets off to modest start

    Donald Trump's bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 got off to a modest fundraising start, with his campaign ending the year with about US$7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures released on Tuesday.

  • Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house

    The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.

  • U.S. charges 4 key suspects in killing of Haiti's president

    Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti's president appeared for the first time in U.S. federal court Wednesday to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution.

  • Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

    Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust an African-born Black lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she has made critical of Israel -- and as payback after Democrats booted far-right Republicans from panels for incendiary, violent remarks.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • What is Hindenburg Research firm accusing Adani Group of fraud?

    Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world's richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of 'a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.'

    The building of Adani Corporate House is seen in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

  • Investors not walking the talk when voting on climate commitments, report

    A report from an investor-focused advocacy group raises questions about how well some of Canada's biggest investors are meeting their climate commitments. The report from Investors for Paris Compliance (IPC) looks at the voting records on shareholder proposals by 19 Canadian members of Climate Action 100+, a global coalition with around 700 members representing over $68 trillion in assets under management.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Edmunds: Why you need winter tires

    A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.

    Mike Bolduc struggles to push a car out of his neighbour's driveway in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP)

  • Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

    Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social