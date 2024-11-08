Climate and Environment

    • 107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada

    Canadians experienced a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces this week, that shattered dozens of temperature records in a single day.

    Preliminary data from Environment Canada suggests 31 records for the daily high on Nov. 7 were broken Thursday, including one that was more than a century old.

    The warmest record-breaking temperature was found in Sainte-Clotilde, Que., with a new record of 22.8 C.

    Here’s a quick look at those records:

    Quebec

    Records were broken in the following Quebec communities:

    Montreal – high of 21.8 C broke a record set in 1948

    Sainte Clotilde – high of 22.8 broke a record set in 2022

    Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – high of 21.4 broke a record also set in 2022

    L'Assomption – high of 22 broke a record set in 1948

    Magog – high of 20 tied a record set in 2015

    Lemieux – high of 21.1 broke a record set in 2015

    Deschambault – high of 21.3 broke a record set in 2022

    Trois-Rivières – high of 22 broke a record set in 2022

    Shawinigan – high of 21 broke a record set in 2022

    Quebec City – high of 20.3 tied a record set in 2022

    Cap-Tourmente – high of 19.4 broke a record also set in 2022

    Alberta

    Records were broken in the following communities:

    Barrhead - high of 14.6 C broke the record set in 1917

    Cold Lake – high of 10.4 broke the record set in 1978

    Edmonton – high of 13.9 broke the record set 2015

    Elk Island – high of 12.9 broke the record set in 1978

    Hendrickson Creek – high of 14.6 broke the record set in 2016

    Lac La Biche – high of 13.1 broke the record set in 1978

    Lloydminster – high of 11.4 broke the record set in 1954

    Red Earth Creek – high of 11.6 broke the record set in 2016

    Slave Lake – high of 14.5 broke a record set in 1978

    Stony Plain – high of 13.7 broke a record set in 2015

    Vegreville – high of 13.6 broke a record also set in 2015

    Wainwright – high of 14 broke a record set in 1999

    Manitoba

    Records were broken in the following communities:

    Churchill - high of 5.1 C broke the record set in 1964

    Swan River – high of 14.5 broke the record set in 2016

    Saskatchewan

    Records were broken in the following communities:

    Buffalo Narrows - high of 10.5 C broke the record set in 2016

    Hudson Bay – high of 13.2 broke the record also set in 2016

    British Columbia

    Records were broken in the following communities:

    Bella Coola - high of 14 C broke the record set in 1956

    Burns Lake – high of 12.7 broke the record set in 2016

    Sandspit – high of 13.6 tied the record set in 2019

    Tatlayoko – high of 14.9 broke the record set in 2016

