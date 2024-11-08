107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada

Canadians experienced a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces this week, that shattered dozens of temperature records in a single day.
Preliminary data from Environment Canada suggests 31 records for the daily high on Nov. 7 were broken Thursday, including one that was more than a century old.
The warmest record-breaking temperature was found in Sainte-Clotilde, Que., with a new record of 22.8 C.
Here’s a quick look at those records:
Quebec
Records were broken in the following Quebec communities:
Montreal – high of 21.8 C broke a record set in 1948
Sainte Clotilde – high of 22.8 broke a record set in 2022
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – high of 21.4 broke a record also set in 2022
L'Assomption – high of 22 broke a record set in 1948
Magog – high of 20 tied a record set in 2015
Lemieux – high of 21.1 broke a record set in 2015
Deschambault – high of 21.3 broke a record set in 2022
Trois-Rivières – high of 22 broke a record set in 2022
Shawinigan – high of 21 broke a record set in 2022
Quebec City – high of 20.3 tied a record set in 2022
Cap-Tourmente – high of 19.4 broke a record also set in 2022
Alberta
Records were broken in the following communities:
Barrhead - high of 14.6 C broke the record set in 1917
Cold Lake – high of 10.4 broke the record set in 1978
Edmonton – high of 13.9 broke the record set 2015
Elk Island – high of 12.9 broke the record set in 1978
Hendrickson Creek – high of 14.6 broke the record set in 2016
Lac La Biche – high of 13.1 broke the record set in 1978
Lloydminster – high of 11.4 broke the record set in 1954
Red Earth Creek – high of 11.6 broke the record set in 2016
Slave Lake – high of 14.5 broke a record set in 1978
Stony Plain – high of 13.7 broke a record set in 2015
Vegreville – high of 13.6 broke a record also set in 2015
Wainwright – high of 14 broke a record set in 1999
Manitoba
Records were broken in the following communities:
Churchill - high of 5.1 C broke the record set in 1964
Swan River – high of 14.5 broke the record set in 2016
Saskatchewan
Records were broken in the following communities:
Buffalo Narrows - high of 10.5 C broke the record set in 2016
Hudson Bay – high of 13.2 broke the record also set in 2016
British Columbia
Records were broken in the following communities:
Bella Coola - high of 14 C broke the record set in 1956
Burns Lake – high of 12.7 broke the record set in 2016
Sandspit – high of 13.6 tied the record set in 2019
Tatlayoko – high of 14.9 broke the record set in 2016