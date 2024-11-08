107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada

Canadians experienced a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces this week, that shattered dozens of temperature records in a single day.

Preliminary data from Environment Canada suggests 31 records for the daily high on Nov. 7 were broken Thursday, including one that was more than a century old.

The warmest record-breaking temperature was found in Sainte-Clotilde, Que., with a new record of 22.8 C.

Here’s a quick look at those records:

Quebec

Records were broken in the following Quebec communities:

Montreal – high of 21.8 C broke a record set in 1948

Sainte Clotilde – high of 22.8 broke a record set in 2022

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – high of 21.4 broke a record also set in 2022

L'Assomption – high of 22 broke a record set in 1948

Magog – high of 20 tied a record set in 2015

Lemieux – high of 21.1 broke a record set in 2015

Deschambault – high of 21.3 broke a record set in 2022

Trois-Rivières – high of 22 broke a record set in 2022

Shawinigan – high of 21 broke a record set in 2022

Quebec City – high of 20.3 tied a record set in 2022

Cap-Tourmente – high of 19.4 broke a record also set in 2022

Alberta

Records were broken in the following communities:

Barrhead - high of 14.6 C broke the record set in 1917

Cold Lake – high of 10.4 broke the record set in 1978

Edmonton – high of 13.9 broke the record set 2015

Elk Island – high of 12.9 broke the record set in 1978

Hendrickson Creek – high of 14.6 broke the record set in 2016

Lac La Biche – high of 13.1 broke the record set in 1978

Lloydminster – high of 11.4 broke the record set in 1954

Red Earth Creek – high of 11.6 broke the record set in 2016

Slave Lake – high of 14.5 broke a record set in 1978

Stony Plain – high of 13.7 broke a record set in 2015

Vegreville – high of 13.6 broke a record also set in 2015

Wainwright – high of 14 broke a record set in 1999

Manitoba

Records were broken in the following communities:

Churchill - high of 5.1 C broke the record set in 1964

Swan River – high of 14.5 broke the record set in 2016

Saskatchewan

Records were broken in the following communities:

Buffalo Narrows - high of 10.5 C broke the record set in 2016

Hudson Bay – high of 13.2 broke the record also set in 2016

British Columbia

Records were broken in the following communities:

Bella Coola - high of 14 C broke the record set in 1956

Burns Lake – high of 12.7 broke the record set in 2016

Sandspit – high of 13.6 tied the record set in 2019

Tatlayoko – high of 14.9 broke the record set in 2016