Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon

Trump's legal debts top a half-billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
Once classified secret, the heavily redacted "vital intelligence sighting" report and air force "daily log" file from Jan. 31, 2023, offer a glimpse into how authorities initially responded to the high-altitude balloon, which was shot down days later.
The documents first refer to the balloon as a "track of interest" and then "Object Charlie." Air Canada flights from both Vancouver to Montreal and Vancouver to Winnipeg radioed in their sightings about a half-hour apart while flying over southeastern British Columbia.
"[Redacted] reported object hanging off bottom of object, looks as briefed," a line in the air force log explains. "[Redacted] reports 4-6 dishes on the structure."
Air force technicians searched for other unknown radar tracks, but only found the balloon. After the second Air Canada flight saw it, a "vital intelligence" report was distributed.
"Pilot reported a balloon with a structure beneath it 4,000 [feet] above its altitude," the report states. "This [pilot report] correlated to the Balloon [track of interest] being tracked by [redacted]… No intercept or ID actions taken."
The "vital intelligence" report and log file come from the Canadian Air Defence Sector at the 22 Wing air force base in North Bay, Ont., which is responsible for monitoring radar feeds and identifying all air traffic approaching the country as part of Norad, the joint Canada-U.S. defence group.
The documents were provided to CTVNews.ca by private investigator Ryan Stacey, who obtained them through an access to information request. CTVNews.ca attempted to confirm their authenticity with Canada's Department of National Defence, but did not receive a response in time for publication. The "vital intelligence" report and log files are similar to those uncovered in previous CTVNews.ca investigations. CTVNews.ca also reported on one of the Air Canada sightings in a Feb. 10, 2023, article.
The eight-page information release package additionally contained two reports from early 2023 of unidentified lights seen by a flight approaching Yellowknife and an air traffic controller in Ottawa.
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was first detected near Alaska on Jan. 28, 2023. Officials say it crossed into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30 and travelled south before re-entering the U.S. in Idaho on Jan. 31. It made international headlines on Feb. 2 as it flew over Montana, home to one of three U.S. nuclear missile silo sites.
After traversing the U.S., the massive balloon was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean near South Carolina by an American fighter jet on Feb. 4, 2023. Although significant debris was recovered, China has denied that it was collecting intelligence.
Shortly after, three other objects were tracked and shot down over Alaska, Yukon and Lake Huron between Feb. 10 and 12, 2023. While possibly smaller balloons of different origins, no debris was located and all three officially remain unidentified.
"I can confirm that Norad or [U.S. Northern Command] have not downed any airborne objects since February 2023," a Norad spokesperson recently told CTVNews.ca.
Investigations into the Alaska and Lake Huron objects are currently being led by the FBI, which declined to comment. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has taken the lead regarding the Yukon object.
"The investigation will remain open until such time as the purpose of the object has been assessed," an RCMP spokesperson told CTVNew.ca. "As the operation is ongoing, we will not comment further."
Do you have an interesting document or observation to share? Email CTVNews.ca Writer Daniel Otis at daniel.otis@bellmedia.ca.
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
As Joe Biden sets to face-off against his chief nemesis, political commentator Eric Ham says the moment has come for the U.S. president to lean into that which others see as an impediment -- his age.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony and said he was "murdered," but it is unclear where his body is.
NASA and the Canada Space Agency have jointly sent astronauts in space since 1982. But it's not a given that the Canadians will hang on to their current stature as humanity eyes Mars.
A warning about a drug crisis in Belleville, Ont. is laying bare signs of a much broader crisis involving a lack of housing and shelter.
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
A man was shot in the parking lot of a Mississauga strip club last night.
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
Black History Month celebrations continue in Barrie with a new, unique exhibition at the MacLaren Art Centre.
A young man who, at 17, admitted to pulling the trigger and ending the life of a fellow teen in Barrie could soon be sentenced as an adult.
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
A London, Ont. woman is looking for the driver of a black car that smashed into her parents’ house Friday.
London Police Service (LPS) investigators are looking into another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Friday.
A bomb threat forced numerous road closures in Wingham Friday evening.
A few weeks after the City of Windsor’s application for millions through the housing accelerator fund was rejected, a neighbouring municipality is in the process of finalizing its own application for the grant.
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.
Tree tapping started a week later than last year at Ruscom Maple Farm in Lakeshore, Ont., where there’s optimism this year’s up-and-down winter temperatures will be beneficial for business.
A man in his thirties was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy district just after midnight Saturday.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Around three dozen people gathered in Carman, Man. Friday evening to remember five family members killed over the weekend.
The first class of the city’s transit safety officers graduated Friday – with hopes of bringing a newfound sense of security on Winnipeg Transit buses.
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
A Vancouver police officer is being scrutinized for donning a patch that does not adhere to the force’s uniform regulations.
Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 708 more doctors are practising longitudinal family medicine in the province this year than last year. This week, his office shared data on where those net new family doctors are working.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
Water molecules have been detected on the surface of asteroids for the first time, proving that these remnants from the formation of our solar system aren’t just dried-up space rocks.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
To file under the fantasy music collaborations category, Billy Joel has been toying with the idea of joining forces with some contemporary music greats.
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.