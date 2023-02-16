'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify "two white lights … moving in a circular pattern" that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29.
"Good evening, just wondering, do you got two planes that are just to the east of your field doing circuits or manoeuvres?" a crew member aboard a Canadian North flight from Fort McMurray, Alta., to Yellowknife, N.W.T., asked as it approached the city in northern Canada around 11:15 p.m. local time.
"Negative, I have no reported traffic in the area," an air traffic controller in Yellowknife replied. "Do you have a visual on something?"
"Yeah, we're looking at two lights dancing around here, to the east of your field," the crew of the twin turboprop Canadian North aircraft said. "They're above us, about, I don't know what. We're not seeing them on TCAS (traffic collision avoidance system). But we can see the lights moving around."
"I don't have anything on the radar either. Let me talk to centre," the tower responded, likely referring to a flight information centre or flight control centre.
A moment later, the air traffic controller was back on the radio.
"Hey, centre doesn’t have anything about any movement in the area, so I'm really wondering what you're seeing there," they said.
"Yeah, so are we," the flight answered.
"All right, I'm trying to look," air traffic control said, likely peering out of a tower window. "I don't see them from the ground here. Well, I'll keep an eye out. I'll talk with centre again."
"Yeah, no worries," the crew replied. "They're not a risk to us."
Based in the Ottawa suburb Kanata, Canadian North services multiple destinations across northern Canada. As the flight got closer to Yellowknife, the Canadian North crew described seeing the lights "moving around in a circular pattern" well above them, approximately 20 kilometres northwest of the airport.
"We'll talk on the ground," the air traffic controller said. "I'll file a CIRVIS report – this is when we have some sightings that we cannot explain."
Civilian air traffic control in Canada is operated by the private company Nav Canada. According to Nav Canada aviation guidelines, CIRVIS reports – short for "Communication Instructions for Reporting Vital Intelligence Sightings" – should be made "immediately upon a vital intelligence sighting of any airborne and ground objects or activities that appear to be hostile, suspicious, unidentified or engaged in possible illegal smuggling activity." Nav Canada even puts "unidentified flying objects" at the front of a list of "vital intelligence sighting" examples, which also include "submarines, or surface warships identified as being non-Canadian or non-American."
The air traffic controller comes back on the radio again to ask what colour the lights are.
"White," is the reply.
"Roger, thanks."
There's then a pause before the crew member comes back on the radio to say, "We're not crazy."
"No, we believe you."
The incident was first reported by Yellowknife-based Cabin Radio. The extended audio was taken from LiveATC.net, a website that streams air traffic control radio.
The incident also appears in a pair of reports published on Transport Canada's online aviation incident database on Feb. 10 and Feb. 14, with data provided by Nav Canada. Transport Canada is the federal government's transportation department.
Covering everything from bird strikes to unruly passengers, Transport Canada's database is also peppered with nearly three decades of strange sightings from police officers, soldiers, air traffic controllers and pilots on medical, military, cargo and passenger flights operated by WestJet, Air Canada Express, Porter Airlines, Delta and more. In 2022 alone, CTVNews.ca discovered 11 reports like these from pilots flying for airlines such as Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and KLM. One of the most recent comes from Feb. 7, 2023, when a cargo flight from Miami to Amsterdam "observed unusual lights, moving erratically 40,000 feet to 50,000 feet" while flying near Nova Scotia.
Transport Canada cautions that these "reports contain preliminary, unconfirmed data which can be subject to change." A spokesperson from Transport Canada previously told CTVNews.ca that CIRVIS reports "have no potential for regulatory enforcement and often fall outside the department’s mandate."
"Reports of unidentified objects can rarely be followed up on as they are as the title implies, unidentified," they said.
CIRVIS procedures also see notifications go to a Norad-linked Royal Canadian Air Force squadron. While it is not known if there was a response in this case, the Canadian military routinely states that it does "not typically investigate sightings of unknown or unexplained phenomena outside the context of investigating credible threats, potential threats, or potential distress in the case of search and rescue." Before the downing of the three unidentified objects earlier this month, at least four cases appear to have met that criteria since 2016.
In the U.S., both the Pentagon and NASA are currently studying what they call UAP, short for unidentified aerial (or anomalous) phenomena, a term that is replacing UFO and "unidentified flying objet" in official circles.
WHAT WERE THEY SEEING? EXPERTS WEIGH IN
Canadian North, Transport Canada and the Department of National Defence did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a Nav Canada spokesperson confirmed its reporting procedures.
"We do not as a practice share or validate recordings of [air traffic control] audio except with authorities in the context of an investigation or safety review," the spokesperson said.
Iain Boyd is a professor of aerospace engineering and director of the Center for National Security Initiatives at the University of Colorado.
"I think the colour and circular patterns are the most unusual aspects of this particular incident. But in the end, it was most likely someone just behaving badly with a fancy laser setup," Boyd told CTVNews.ca. "I think it was handled appropriately. The air traffic folks asked good questions to try and understand what the pilot was seeing. They shared information such as they were not seeing anything on radar.They informed the pilot that air traffic planned to submit a CIRVIS. This was good, effective two-way communication."
Robert Powell is a Texas-based engineer and founding board member of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies, an international thinktank dedicated to applying scientific principals to UAP research. He says in this case, there's just not enough information to draw a conclusion.
"I don't think anything was done that would have allowed an identification of the object," Powell told CTVNews.ca. "There should be a designated group that investigates CIRVIS reports. I suspect that they are simply filed away. There was nothing in the report that made me suspect laser interference."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to send children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
The three mysterious objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he promised new rules to better govern the continent's crowded skies.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
Trudeau to deploy navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence gathering
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
Toronto
-
Three international students killed in fiery Highway 427 crash identified
The High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Canada has confirmed the identities of three people who died in a fiery, high-speed crash late Monday night on a Highway 427 on-ramp.
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
Five-year-old boy in critical condition, mother dead after 90-feet fall into Niagara Gorge
Officials say a woman is dead and her five-year-old son is in critical condition after they fell into the gorge near the Cave of the Winds complex in Niagara Falls, New York.
Ottawa
-
'I'm angry at the Ontario government': Ottawa couple pays $80,000 out of pocket for cancer treatment
An Ottawa couple say they have spent nearly $80,000 of their own money for cancer treatment, which they say the province covers for other people.
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
Barrie
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when to expect freezing drizzle, ice pellets to make for slippery road conditions
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect messy weather to wreak havoc Thursday evening on the roads.
-
Bradford dispensary selling 'magic mushrooms' refuses to stay closed despite police raid
An illegal dispensary selling Psilocybin - commonly called magic mushrooms - in Bradford West Gwillimbury is pushing for the drug's legalization just one day after a police raid.
-
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Kitchener
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
-
'Very much an honour': K-W skaters return to national ice dancing championship
Four ice dancers from the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club are headed to the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling
Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
Shoreline communities building boom continues
The building boom in Port Elgin and Southampton continued to reach new heights in 2022.
Windsor
-
'We’re better than Florida!' Chatham golf course opens early with unseasonably warm weather
Golf players are flocking to a Chatham-Kent golf course that opened early this season, even though it’s the middle of February.
-
Increased police presence in downtown Windsor due to active investigation
Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the downtown core.
-
Off-court success for Kennedy High School basketball
Pat Osbourne and Stephen Silvaggio have been working together as basketball coaches at Kennedy High School for seven years with a common goal.
Montreal
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
-
Funeral for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral was held Thursday for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier took place around 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Groupe TVA announces 240 job cuts as part of restructuring plan
Quebecor announced the elimination of 240 jobs, including 140 jobs being cut from Groupe TVA, due to what it described as a difficult context in the television industry. Another 100 positions related to other Quebecor entities are also being cut, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
'It's wrong': Centre Flavie denies donation from Manitoba Housing resident
A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against when trying to donate some gently used toys and clothing to a local not-for-profit this week.
Calgary
-
Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Edmonton
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Jean says he won't recommend min. wage rollback as suspicion grows over secrecy of 3-year-old report
Alberta's jobs minister is still "reviewing" a minimum wage report delivered to the government in 2020 despite calls for Brian Jean to share it publicly – including from the man who led the panel that wrote it.
-
'It takes risk to build great things': Hundreds of insurance workers bound for downtown Edmonton
In what is being seen as a major boost to Edmonton's city centre, Lloyd Sadd Insurance is moving from 124 Street to 101 Street along with about 220 employees.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 12 charges laid against former teacher for historical sex offences, North Vancouver RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say charges have been laid against a former elementary school teacher in connection to assaults that allegedly took place more than 40 years ago.
-
B.C. search and rescue team says 'treasured member' died in recent avalanche
One of the two people killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Cariboo region last weekend was an off-duty volunteer member of the local search and rescue team.
-
'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East Vancouver
A Vancouver bike share station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue has become the city's latest battleground for cyclists and motorists.
Politics
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
-
Ottawa supports premiers' call for health-care deal reviews: Duclos
The federal government supports calls from the premiers to establish a five-year review of health-care funding, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a letter to his Ontario counterpart.
-
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
Health
-
How do you know if your child has long COVID? WHO releases new definition
The World Health Organization has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
-
New study finds possible link between dementia rates and gender inequality
Research has shown more women worldwide are affected by dementia than men, and a new large-scale study suggests gender-based social and economic disadvantages may be to blame.
-
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
'Closer eye to the skies:' researcher sees uptick in sightings of UFOs
Canada's preeminent ufologist has seen an uptick in reported sightings of unidentified flying objects in recent days suggesting more Canadians are turning their eyes to the sky after U.S. fighter jets shot down three separate objects over the weekend.
-
U.S. launches artificial intelligence military use initiative
The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged.
-
Is Bing too belligerent? Microsoft looks to tame AI chatbot
Microsoft said this week it is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
-
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
-
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his 'work wife.' His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.
Business
-
YouTube CEO steps down, severing longtime ties to Google
Susan Wojcicki, a longtime Google executive who played a key role in the company's creation, is stepping down as YouTube's CEO after spending the past nine years running the video site that has reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.
-
Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits
The world's biggest food group Nestle will lift prices again this year, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Thursday, after more costly ingredients contributed to making its 2022 profit miss market forecasts.
-
Ontario Cannabis Store reduces price margins to help pot shops compete
The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market.
Lifestyle
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
-
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer invited to testify before HOC committee amid dispute with women's team
The House of Commons' heritage committee is inviting the leadership of Canada Soccer to testify in early March, putting the governing body under scrutiny over allegations of unequal treatment of the national women's soccer team and allegations of sexual abuse within soccer programs.
-
Canada Soccer amends labour statement at request of women's players association
Canada Soccer has amended a statement it issued Friday and removed it from Twitter at the request of the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), which represents the players on the Canadian women's national team
-
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.
Autos
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.
-
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.