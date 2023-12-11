Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say

A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News on Monday that Lesley Sparvier was found safe after leaving her Kahkewistahaw home on foot on Nov. 28.

"I can confirm she was located safe but am unable to provide any additional details to be mindful of her privacy,” a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan RCMP said in an email.

Lesley Sparvier’s sister told CTV News that she was found at their old home in Toronto. Her family is now looking to bring her back home to Kahkewistahaw.

“She was found when she went to our old house ... they notified my daughter who left immediately to the area and tracked her walking down the street,” Tricia Sparvier said.

“We are looking at getting a flight as it is the fastest way to get her home as she is still a flight risk.”

Tricia Sparvier previously told CTV News that her sister has been struggling with schizophrenia from a young age and was believed to have hitchhiked more than 2,600 kilometres to Toronto.