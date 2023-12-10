'We're trying not to break down,' Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
The family believes she hitchhiked more than 2,600 kilometres to Toronto after police tracked her banking transactions and disclosed them with the family a week later. While Lesley is an adult, her sister says the family is worried for her safety because she lives with schizophrenia and her transactions suddenly stopped on Dec. 7.
“We’re trying not to break down, we’re trying to stay positive about this but it’s hard. We’re very scared,” said Tricia Sparvier, Lesley’s older sister who also lives in Kahkewistahaw.
Tricia says Lesley’s doctor lowered her medication dosage earlier this summer that would help treat her schizophrenia and the family says Lesley was not the same afterwards and was very unhappy.
“She has been struggling with (schizophrenia) since she was 16, this isn’t her first time leaving and we have been in contact with the RCMP to locate her. We need her to come home,” said Tricia.
The family admits they did not file a missing persons report with Broadview RCMP until Dec. 4 because one week earlier, Lesley left the house and came home late in the evening after visiting a friend’s house all day in Kahkewistahaw.
On the evening of Dec. 4, Broadview RCMP notified the family that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located Lesley in Huntsville, Ont. Tricia said the OPP put Lesley up in a hotel for the night and got her a bus ticket to Toronto to meet up with her cousin, but Lesley never arrived.
“I wish the OPP would have called my mom right away and asked her what they should do with Lesley but instead they just made the choice to put her on the bus and call my cousin in Toronto and tell her to come and meet her at the bus station and Lesley never met up with her. She checked out of the hotel before 9 a.m.,” Tricia said.
The OPP have now notified the family that Lesley’s last known location was at an ATM in the Cliffcrest neighbourhood of Scarborough in Toronto's east end.
This security camera image provided to the Sparvier family by the OPP shows Lesley Sparvier around her last known location in the Cliffcrest neighbourhood of Scarborough in Toronto's east end.
“Police told us last Thursday she actually went to our old address in Toronto and she told the current tenant that she used to live there and was looking for someone. When police arrived, they didn’t find her,” Tricia said, adding that family in Toronto has put up missing person posters in Cliffcrest and have been driving around the city looking for her.
The family says they are afraid Lesley may be lost, without money, walking the streets of Toronto and is unwell. Tricia says the family is thankful the police are looking for their loved one but are upset she was not sent home when she was initially found.
“We should be able to trust that the police are going to help us, locate somebody and make sure they are safe and back with their family. Our mom is elderly, it’s stressful on her because it’s during a time she doesn’t need this kind of stress,” Tricia said.
CTV News reached out to the OPP but have yet to receive a response.
According to a description from the family, Lesley is Indigenous with brown eyes, five-foot-six, 200 lbs and last seen in Cliffcrest area in Scarborough. She was wearing a dark grey knitted sweater with moose designs, a red or burgundy backpack, red pajama pants and blue shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP, the OPP or CRIMESTOPPERS.
This security camera image provided to the Sparvier family by the OPP shows Lesley Sparvier around her last known location in the Cliffcrest neighbourhood of Scarborough in Toronto's east end.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Catholic priest in small Nebraska community dies after being attacked in church
A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
-
Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto
Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.
-
Suspects sought following shooting in midtown Toronto
Police are searching for suspects following a shooting in the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue in midtown Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Laying wreaths to remember the fallen
It was a sombre morning for Debbie Warren as she joined dozens at Beechwood Cemetery to remember Canada's fallen soldiers and veterans.
-
Flu season expected to peak over the holidays, but there's still time to get a vaccine
The flu season is underway and it is expected to peak over the holidays. Ontario's top doctor is warning people to get vaccinated before the holidays, as it takes up to two weeks for immunity from the shot to build.
-
Police search for white Audi sedan that left Queensway crash scene
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who is accused of driving away from the scene of a crash on the Queensway.
Barrie
-
Toy Mountain campaign gets big boost from police's 'Weekend of Giving'
South Simcoe Police were out in full force over the weekend collecting donations for CTV's Toy Mountain campaign.
-
Barrie's Jewish community marks first Sunday of Hanukkah
Barrie's Jewish community gathered for a whole afternoon of activities on the first Sunday of a bittersweet Hanukkah.
-
Police take multiple impaired drivers off Simcoe County roads
Provincial police in Orillia say three impaired drivers have been taken off the roads in less than 48 hours.
Kitchener
-
Ukrainian newcomers struggle to find a home in Waterloo Region
Newcomers from Ukraine are having a hard time finding a new place to call home amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ontario.
-
Pedestrian struck by ION train in downtown Kitchener
A pedestrian was struck by an ION train Sunday afternoon in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
London
-
Driver of fatal hit-and-run still at large
Via a video shared on social media, Norfolk County OPP have provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy.
-
'All we are seeing is smiles': Sick children treated to shopping spree in London, Ont.
The TLC Foundation treated more than 40 children and their siblings to a shopping spree at Toys R Us in southwest London, Ont.
-
St. Thomas police investigate downtown break-in and theft
St. Thomas police are investigating a break and enter and theft at a downtown business.
Windsor
-
Right on schedule: West Windsor commuter street open to all traffic
Sandwich Street between Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue is now fully open to all traffic.
-
Windsor dad mourned after fatal crash, Chatham man sentenced to life in prison, and Windsor’s newest lotto winner: Top Windsor stories this week
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man who died in a car accident on Dec. 2, A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend, and a Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see she was the lucky winner of $100,000. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Demolition taking place in Wheatley
The Municipality of Chatham Kent says contractors are expected to be on site in downtown Wheatley as the town moves forward with their plans for revitalization.
Montreal
-
West Island clients seek refund from snow plow company that didn't show up
Dozens of families in the West Island are demanding their money back because the man they paid to do their snow removal never showed up to clear their driveways after the first snowstorm of the season.
-
Quebec's public sector negotiations grind on as unions criticize lack of urgency
While Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling for 'flexibility' on working conditions in the public sector, unions are denouncing the government's lack of urgency to reach an agreement.
-
Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday
Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.
Atlantic
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
-
Moncton health care clinic still looking for a new home
A clinic that provides primary health care services to Moncton’s vulnerable population is still looking for a permanent home.
-
Glace Bay 50/50 jackpot a big draw, even in tough financial times
Like elves in Santa's workshop, volunteers were busy collecting money, and ticket stubs, for Glace Bay Minor Hockey’s 50/50 draw on Sunday for what could be the biggest draw yet.
Winnipeg
-
‘We really need to support those people’: Market makers ask Winnipeggers to shop local
With inflation still high and the cost of living skyrocketing, some vendors at craft and Christmas bazaars are struggling to market their markets. This is prompting many small businesses in Manitoba to make a plea to purchase locally.
-
Winnipeg Ghostbusters celebrate record-breaking fundraising year for Children's Hospital
A fandom-fueled charity cosplay group is celebrating a landmark year of fundraising thanks to the generosity of Winnipeggers.
-
'Don't' wrap the gift': Holiday travel tips from industry officials
As we enter the busiest travel time of the year, industry officials are warning you to be extra prepared when travelling this holiday season, and don't wrap your presents until you get where you're going.
Calgary
-
Kiwanis Club gifts toys to hundreds of Calgary kids
On Sunday, 475 children and their families were invited by the Northmount Kiwanis Club to Toys R Us in Sunridge for a Christmas celebration.
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
-
New mural celebrates connection between Tsuut'ina people and the buffalo
The Tsuut'ina Nation celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Officials say problem property program a 'success'
A pilot project dealing with problem properties in Edmonton has been made permanent due to its success.
-
Elves wanted for Holiday Hamper program
A local charity is looking for some elves to help make holiday deliveries.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new three-year action plan to address gender-based violence
British Columbia has announced a new three-year action plan that it says aims to end stigma around gender-based violence and ensure access to supports.
-
Workers at Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., on strike
Workers at the Hudson's Bay store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, B.C., have walked off the job after their union and the company were unable to reach a wage agreement.
-
Police seek witnesses to Salmon Arm hit-and-run with pedestrian
Mounties in Salmon Arm, B.C., are asking for witnesses to come forward after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the city on Friday night.
Politics
-
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
-
Indigenous services minister to table First Nations water bill as early as Monday
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to table much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities as early as Monday.
Health
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
From general practitioner to treatment: Canadians' waited longer for health care in 2023
A new report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank, says people waited longer in 2023 to receive treatment from a specialist. Here's where.
Sci-Tech
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
-
Nuclear fission may play key role in the creation of heavy elements when neutron stars collide: study
New scientific models are suggesting that nuclear fission may play a key role in the creation of heavy elements in the universe—which, if true, would be the first example of nuclear fission occurring in space.
Entertainment
-
Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' is No. 1 at the box office, a first for the Japanese anime master
For the first time in Hayao Miyazaki's decades-spanning career, the 82-year-old Japanese anime master is No. 1 at the North American box office. Miyazaki's latest enchantment, 'The Boy and the Heron,' debuted with $12.8 million, according to studio estimates.
-
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the 1st tour to gross over US$1B, Pollstar says
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts.
Business
-
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
-
Wireless companies' spectrum gains could have lasting effect on 5G quality, pricing
As an underdog in Canada's recent spectrum auction, Execulink Telecom Inc. CEO Ian Stevens acknowledged that 'inexperience and budget' were working against his company compared with some of the bigger players.
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
Lifestyle
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
-
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Ho ho ho, away they go -- Santa's helpers took the day off on Sunday with a few hundred of the jolly ol' elves hitting the slopes.
-
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
Sports
-
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
-
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani US$700 million to hit and pitch - but also because he can sell
Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world's biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
-
Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys
The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.