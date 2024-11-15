Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike

With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced the strike after it and the Crown corporation were unable to reach a deal by the deadline Friday, noting little progress was made after nearly a year of bargaining.

Canada Post said in a statement Friday that the impact would be "significant and immediate" on millions of Canadians, small businesses and charities during the busy holiday season.

Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.

Did postal workers go on strike?

About 55,000 Canada Post workers went on strike Friday after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.

Is Canada Post delivering mail?

Mail and parcels won’t be processed or delivered and no new items will be accepted until the strike is over, according to Canada Post. It said services to remote and northern regions that heavily rely on Canada Post are shut down.

Are post offices closed?

Some post offices are closed. Visit the Canada Post website or call ahead to find out which ones are open.

What will happen while the strike is on?

Canada Post said it would continue operating and maintaining service if there are rotating strikes as negotiations continue. However, mail won't be delivered and service guarantees are affected for items already in the postal network.

All mail and parcels will be "secured and delivered" as fast as possible on a first-in, first-out basis once operations resume, according to Canada Post.

How long will the delivery delays last?

It is uncertain how long delivery delays will go on, but Canada Post warned that service will be affected well past the end of the strike.

Processing and delivery may take time to fully return to normal, it said.

The following questions are excerpts from a Canadian Press article by Ritika Dubey:

I ordered from a small business. Will I get it on time?

For small businesses, using courier services other than Canada Post could bring certainty in getting their items to customers but it will be more expensive.

Bookbinder said retailers who are mailing parcels will likely pay 30 to 40 per cent more on shipping if they consider alternatives such as FedEx or UPS.

Customers might be holding back from shopping online with small businesses, fearing it won't arrive on time for the holidays, Corinne Pohlmann, executive vice-president of advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement leading up to the strike. But, she said not to let the Canada Post strike sway you.

"Most small businesses are very resilient and pretty innovative and they will find ways to get you any products that you need, whether it be delivering it themselves," she said.

"We see a lot of small businesses do that or using alternative couriers to get you what you need."

Will I still receive my social assistance cheques from the government?

Canada Post and the union have agreed to continue delivering government benefit cheques, such as the Canada Child Benefit, old age security and the Canada Pension Plan, during the labour disruption. It said seniors and others who rely on the mail service will receive timely financial assistance.

All cheques for November are set to be delivered on Nov. 20.

Service Canada has urged Canadians to set up online accounts and direct deposits to receive their benefits without delays.

What about bank statements?

Several Canadian banks are urging customers to switch to online statements and e-banking to stay on top of their statements, bills and other banking communications.

For example, CIBC said customers are required to make regular payments and meet financial obligations on credit cards, loans and mortgages even if the postal disruption happens. Other banks, including Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank have issued similar statements.

With files from The Canadian Press