ADVERTISEMENT

Business

North American markets open in the red on day after Trump-infused rally

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Is the current market dip a repeat of the 2018 stock dive?

Is the current market dip a repeat of the 2018 stock dive?

World on edge as it awaits Trump's next move on tariffs

World on edge as it awaits Trump's next move on tariffs

Questions arise as Trump posts cryptic statement on Truth Social before tariff reversal

Questions arise as Trump posts cryptic statement on Truth Social before tariff reversal



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.