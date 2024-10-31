Canada

    • CRA extends exemption on filing requirement: What you need to know

    Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    Bare trusts will not require the submission of a T3 Return or Schedule 15 for the 2024 tax year as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) extended its reporting exemption it introduced in 2023.

    Last year’s exemption did away with mandatory filing of T3 Income Tax Information Returns and Beneficial Ownership Information of a Trust for bare trusts, also known as naked trusts. However, the CRA says it reserve the right to make direct requests for filing from bare trusts.

    According to CRA officials, other affected trusts will still require annual reporting.

    Bare trusts are an arrangement where the original owner or owners of a property maintains legal ownership, including legal title, but all duties, obligations and responsibilities belong to the designated trustee.

    For example, if a parent is on title of a child's home – without the parent having beneficial ownership – to help the child obtain a mortgage, or a corporate bank account is opened by the shareholders with the corporation being the beneficial owner of the funds.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca

    On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News