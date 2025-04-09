ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

George Springer homers, Easton Lucas keeps perfect ERA as Toronto beats Boston 6-1 in frigid Fenway

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with temperatures in the 30's, adjusts his balaclava during sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.