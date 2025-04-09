ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montembeault, Anderson lift Canadiens over Red Wings 4-1 for sixth straight win

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates his go-ahead goal in front of Detroit Red Wings' J.T. Compher (37) during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.