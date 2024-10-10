Canada

    • Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.

    The department says officials are in contact with the person's family to offer assistance.

    This comes after two Canadians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon in late September amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

    Canadians in Lebanon are being urged to take commercial flights out of the country while the option remains.

    Global Affairs says it has helped more than 1,050 Canadians, permanent residents and immediate family members leave Lebanon.

    It says there are more than 25,000 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, but notes the true number may be higher because registration is voluntary.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News