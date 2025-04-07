ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

'Great One' Gretzky and 'Great 8' Ovechkin: Great goal-scorers and completely different players

By The Associated Press

Published

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) is greeted by Wayne Gretzky during a ceremony after he scored his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.