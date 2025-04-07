ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration is having early talks to hold a military parade in nation's capital on June 14

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump watches as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.