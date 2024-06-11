Business

    • Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey

    A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.

    In a new Leger survey, 68 per cent ofrespondents between 18 and 34 years of age with a mortgage say theyare very or somewhat financially stressed about their mortgages, compared with 62 per cent across all homeowners.

    Last week, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate, offering some relief to borrowers after the central bank's fight against inflation saw its key lending rate rise to a peak of five per cent.

    Four out of 10 Canadians surveyed by Leger said they think the Bank of Canada should be cautious as it lowers interest rates, but another third think it's not going fast enough.

    Respondents in households making more than $100,000 a year were more likely to say they support the central bank's caution.

    Though the steep rise in interest rates has brought inflation within reach of the Bank of Canada's two per cent target, it has put pressure on Canadian households and weighed on the economy.

    Among the survey respondents with mortgages, 77 per cent have a fixed rate.

    Of those with fixed-rate mortgages, 43 per cent say their mortgage is up for renewal this year or next year.

    Two thirds of respondents whose mortgages are up for renewal in the next two years say they plan to go for a fixed-rate mortgage. Younger respondents were more likely to say they will opt for a variable rate.

    Leger surveyed 1,528 Canadians between June 7 and June 9. Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News