Business

    • The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs

    Share
    TORONTO -

    The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.

    Jordan Searle says in an affidavit that the company's situation "deteriorated sharply" in December, after parent The Body Shop International Ltd. was purchased by private equity firm Aurelius.

    The Body Shop Canada general manager found The Body Shop International kept taking its money but wasn't paying vendors because the parent company said it had lost access to its financing and was slowing payments to creditors to conserve cash.

    Searle says The Body Shop Canada was accustomed to its parent taking money from its account because the companies used a cash pooling arrangement, where the parent swept its subsidiary's revenue and paid its expenses.

    When The Body Shop International sought a form of creditor protection called administration last month in the U.K., Searle says The Body Shop Canada had $3.3 million in debt and no prospect of help from its owners.

    Lawyers for The Body Shop International and Aurelius did not respond to requests for comment about Searle's affidavit, which was filed days after The Body Shop Canada announced plans to close 33 of its 105 stores.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges

    The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News