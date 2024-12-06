Business

    • Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike

    Share

    Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.

    Purolator said in an email that severe weather and a surge in package volumes prompted it to freeze service for some partners, citing the need to "prioritize critical shipments."

    Couriers such as eShipper, which act as middlemen between smaller e-commerce businesses and large carriers, are among the companies temporarily barred from shipping with Purolator and UPS.

    A notice sent from eShipper to clients and obtained by The Canadian Press says "no shipments will be processed or moved by these carriers" for 48 hours, starting Wednesday.

    Montreal-based cookie maker Felix & Norton's chief operating officer Simon Paquin says the cargo halt and broader postal strike fallout could cost the company its "whole holiday season."

    Canada Post said Thursday it was reviewing new counter-proposals submitted by the union representing more than 55,000 postal employees, who walked off the job three weeks ago.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November

    Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News