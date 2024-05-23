Business

    • Luxury beauty brand Clarins to pull out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada

    A Hudson's Bay department store is shown in Toronto on Feb. 25, 2022. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press) A Hudson's Bay department store is shown in Toronto on Feb. 25, 2022. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
    French luxury makeup and skincare brand Clarins is pulling out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada.

    In emails to CTVNews.ca on Thursday, Clarins and HBC, owner of Hudson's Bay, both said it was a mutual decision but didn’t provide further details.

    "Changes to our brand matrix are an ongoing and normal course of business. Clarins has been a valued brand partner to Hudson's Bay and this decision was made mutually," Tiffany Bourré, vice-president of corporate communications with Hudson's Bay in Toronto, told CTVNews.ca.

    Clarins also confirmed the decision.

    "Changes and evolution are a natural path in our business. The long-term relationship between our two companies has always been underlined by values and principles. Clarins and Hudson's Bay have mutually agreed to this decision," Leila Yahyaoui, public relations director for Clarins Canada based in Laval, Que., said.

    The company didn't answer CTVNews.ca's questions on its plans for Canada or the reason why it is pulling out of Hudson's Bay.

    Founded 70 years ago, the French family-owned company Clarins Group has 8,000 employees worldwide, with operations in nearly 150 countries through 28 subsidiaries.

    The company has two brands, Clarins and myBlend, which sells luxury skincare products and beauty tech such as LED masks.

    In Canada, Clarins is also sold in other retail outlets such as Shoppers Drug Mart and Sephora.

